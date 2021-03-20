Review: Francophonie Film Festival at the Globe Theatre in Palmerston North

Papicha is about an 18-year-old Algerian student who rejects the new bans set by radicals and decides to fight for her freedom. Photo / Supplied

Francophonie Film Festival

Hosted by Alliance Francaise Palmerston North

Globe Theatre

March 19 to 21, 2021

Opening night review by Damian Thorne

As part of French Language and Francophonie Week in New Zealand, Alliance Francaise Palmerston North has lined up a selection of French language films. The opening was a fine wine-enthused soiree with speeches, piano music and the screening of French blockbuster Le Grand Bain (Sink or Swim).

Hilariously, even more than the film, this is one of two films to release in 2018 about men's synchronised swimming, the other being the British Rob Brydon vehicle Swimming with Men.

A film about a group of male misfits forming a synchronised swimming squad, I am struck with the irony of watching it on a pull-down screen in Globe theatre two, a Frankenstein of an auditorium which has never really found usefulness. With now 12 movie screens in Palmy it is indeed disappointing, especially in current Covid conditions, that a deal could not be struck to show this festival on an actual movie screen. I digress.

Complete with an undeveloped, non-subtitled black character, and a dangerous portrayal of a depressive stopping medication cold turkey without suffering withdrawal symptoms, Le Grand Bain is a lumpy take on The Full Monty, transporting the action to a swimming pool, without any great originality, and one too many montages.

As more a cinephile who desperately tried to learn French at high school, coming out of it with barely a greeting, movies are more my wheelhouse and it was great fun to watch a film laden with big-name French stars and not have any idea who I was watching. I felt the near-capacity crowd around me inhale and exhale deeply as the characters lurched between hapless situations to the ultimate in celluloid finales.

We had an enjoyable two hours and must thank the organisers for bringing another unique attraction to add to Palmy's very full dance card. The festival continues with a film from the world's largest French speaking territory the Congolese Systeme K; the family animation Minga and the Broken Spoon; a comedy about an artist given the opportunity to renovate the Notre Dame cathedral; an internationally funded, female-driven drama from Algiers entitled Papicha; finishing with comedies Le Brio and Arab Blues.

With so much international cinema wide berthing Palmy it is a wonderful luxury to have this festival offering us the time overseas we are sorely missing through lack of travel. Be sure to board the plane, support this venture and let's enjoy these wonderful cultures the only way we are currently allowed to.