Dirty Dishes writer and director Arka Gupta (centre) with actors Zain Collins and Ben Pryor on set. Photo / Arlo Macmillan

Dirty Dishes writer and director Arka Gupta (centre) with actors Zain Collins and Ben Pryor on set. Photo / Arlo Macmillan

Arka Gupta has made plenty of sound decisions since he arrived in Palmerston North in the winter of 2018.

But surely his masterstroke was casting Zain Collins as teenaged Max in his third short film, Dirty Dishes.

The 20-minute film had its premiere last Friday.

Mayor Grant Smith got the crowd in the right mood by saying: "Welcome to Palmywood."

'Palmywood' has a great ring to it - and why, he asked, can't Palmerston North be a centre for filmmaking? Who is to say the next Jane Campion, Lucy Lawless, or Sam Neill can't come from here?

The biggest chunk of Dirty Dishes is a conversation between Max and his father (Ben Pryor). The pair are seated, the lens is close-up, the dialogue and facial expressions are king. Collins does a stellar job of showing naïvety, expectation, and anger in his face.

Pryor was also impressive, bringing to the screen the arrogance of a father who thinks a sudden gesture will make everything okay, and the dawning realisation that he stuffed up big time - vet student or not.

The weaving of online gaming and Max's supportive friends into the storyline is clever, as is using washing (and clearing) dirty dishes as a sign of love.

The credits were too fast and too small to be meaningful.

I'd like to see Dirty Dishes again, but this time on its own and without a lengthy build-up.

It was the second time I'd seen Distancing, Gupta's second film, and I liked it better this time.

Both films, which Gupta wrote, directed and produced, have a moral at the heart of them.

Gupta didn't even own a camcorder until he came to Palmy and his chemistry PhD supervisor Professor David Harding loaned him the money to buy one. A brilliant welcome to our fine city.

I went home thinking - wouldn't it be great if men and women could both get pregnant? That would really put us on the map.