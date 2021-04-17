Review: Aorere College's Code-Switch an identity lesson for adults

Teeua Manana Tangaroa as Anna and Lex Shoemark as Hemi.

Code-Switch – A Live Cinema Experience

Aorere Film Academy

Globe Theatre

Friday, April 16

Reviewed by Damian Thorne

I've had several opportunities this week to see young people being introduced to live theatrical experiences. Tonight, I was part of an audience being schooled by the next generation.

Code Switch comes from South Auckland's Aorere Film Academy, part of Aorere College in Papatoetoe. Like the group's previous shows, it is a live cinema production that comprises an original script and is curated by students. The story unfolds with a mixture of filmed material, AV packages, live acted scenes and choreography.

Tackling issues important to its creators the company has previously geared their shows around issues such as teen indecision; friendships that ebb and flow; and the price we pay to fit in. Code-Switch talks about family, tradition, and the importance of remaining true to oneself. Set in the fictional Camp Mana we see students being straightened out and taught the correct ways of the world.

The action played out in Globe Theatre 2 where for the first time I witnessed the rag and tabs (curtains) being used, framing scenes and opening and closing to symbolise time and scene changes. The filmed portions of the programme are a real triumph with slick editing and fantastic work by the audio visual team deploying serious skill to help move the story along.

The young actors are splendid and convey emotion beyond their years, with a standout being Lex Shoemark as Hemi. A rap sequence led by Shoemark would have Eminem paying attention, with confidence and talent filling the theatre.

For the Palmy season Aorere Film Academy has collaborated with Palmerston North Boys' High School, Palmerston North Girls' High School and Freyberg High School, with funding from the city council. Palmy students join South Auckland's finest in the brilliantly choreographed dance sequences - I see my friend Sophia's son Jack among them.

My eyes usually find the dancer who is just that little bit slicker than the rest, and tonight it was cast member Anaru Ratu, who also played the role of a stereotypical Shortland Street villain, skulking round in the background seemingly euthanising patients and blowing up the reception desk.

To justify my job, I must find areas to critique, and the efforts tonight make it reasonably difficult. The main area I would comment on is queuing during the acting scenes as we often waited for responses that came unnaturally slowly, like a truck arrived between a question and answer. To tighten this up and have lines running in a more conversational way would take a decent chunk off the show's length.

I also always pay big attention to small details, and some of the costuming is a bit off, in particular a scene where the antagonist Mr Walker is teaching the students how to dress appropriately for the corporate world, while he himself is wearing a floral shirt and a red velvet jacket he borrowed from a Las Vegas lounge singer. Small niggles.

Such a unique night's entertainment Code Switch plays again tonight at the Globe – be sure to go support it.