Review: All Together Now! for rapturous applause and pints of Palmy talent

Michael Doody sings This is the Moment at All Together Now!, a joint Act Three Productions and Manawatu Youth Theatre show. Photo / Ben Pryor Photography

Michael Doody sings This is the Moment at All Together Now!, a joint Act Three Productions and Manawatu Youth Theatre show. Photo / Ben Pryor Photography

Damian Thorne was 12 when he did his first show and hasn't stopped since. He has worked in all areas of the arts - performing, directing, producing and promoting.

All Together Now!

Act 3 Productions and Manawatu Youth Theatre

Regent on Broadway

Saturday, November 13

Reviewed by Damian Thorne

In the spirit of not scheduling another theatrical event against a fundraiser I took the night off my current play Shirley Valentine to get a taste of what the alliance of Act Three Productions and Manawatu Youth Theatre (Myth) had to offer with All Together Now!.

There was a terrific turnout, proving that a tried and true Myth tactic of packing a stage with many, many youth performers will bring a full house every time with mums, dads and grandparents turning up in droves.

The brainchild of Music Theatre International (MTI), one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, All Together Now! is a global event celebrating local theatre as it makes its resurgence after a forced hiatus, and many cancellations, during the Covid pandemic.

Offering the rights to their most memorable songs free of charge, MTI delivered a heartfelt message at the top of the programme as part of an extraordinary digital display acting as the backdrop for the hour's worth of entertainment ahead. With a pre-recorded package explaining the evening, and highlighting the importance of theatre, featuring such institutions as Stephen Sondheim, Harvey Fierstein and Kristen Chenoweth, the evening's entertainment did not need to be hosted, and the antics of the show's hosts slowed down the slick transitions and added 15 unnecessary minutes.

I wasn't the only one in the audience scratching my head as Graham and Katte Johnston talked over each other and seemed woefully unprepared to complete the task at hand, to the point where they admitted to not knowing important facts such as when Guys and Dolls was first published - 1950 for those of you playing along at home.

This minor annoyance aside, All Together Now! started on a bum note with Act Three president Merryn Osborne being robbed of her solo by a microphone malfunction, but eventually became a gift that kept on giving.

Michael Doody is a Palmerston North school teacher who shares his extraordinary musical talent with his students on a daily basis, and his rousing rendition of This is the Moment, from Jekyll and Hyde, paved the way for serious highlights.

Some of the All Together Now! performers Val Andrew (left), Amy Hunt, Jenna Baxter, Andrew Jamieson and Erica Ward. Photo / Ben Pryor Photography

High School Musical's big number We're All in This Together was, by name alone, a pretty awesome message for the night, and the number exploded off the stage with incredible costuming and an energetic ensemble performance featuring choreography by Tarryn Baxter from DanceWorks Studios. Baxter's work requires an entire review all of its own.

With few rehearsals, by normal standards, Baxter designed innovative, clever and simple choreography, which brought a smile to my usually unmoving face. Choreography only works if the performers buy into it, and here the entire cast made the moves look easy, a salute to the fact that Baxter had made the moves easy for them.

She showed this again in another barn-storming dance number from Newsies called Seize the Day. An absolute delight to watch, and I'd say a delight to perform, judging from the faces on stage.

With other musical high points coming from Danica Manson and Andrew Jamieson, I was extremely enthused by the vocal of Jenna Baxter on The New World - showing off serious pipes working effortlessly.

Finishing with Rent's Seasons of Love was good programming, with beautiful solo work from Erica Ward. The track finished the night the right way and resonated a love affair with musical theatre, which the entire room shared offering rapturous applause.

Next up on our musical theatre calendar is Act Three's Legally Blonde, and I'm excited to see the confidence return to an industry we in Palmy are so lucky to have the best of.