Repo the Manawatū District bark ranger ready to welcome you to the park

Repo the bark ranger at work on the new playground in Feilding's Kowhai Park.

Repo the bark ranger at work on the new playground in Feilding's Kowhai Park.

Construction sites can be noisy and dirty places but a greeting from Repo makes up for the inconvenience.

Repo the border collie is Manawatū District's bark ranger. He spends his days with his owner, Wayne Ellery, a contractor for Manawatū District Council. Man and dog are currently working on a new playground at Kōwhai Park in Feilding.

While Ellery builds Repo is on the watch for passersby to greet. There's no barking or jumping, but a run to get to the visitors as quickly as possible and much tail wagging.

"He'll go up and sit by everybody, he particularly loves prams," Ellery says.

He has had Repo, 3, since he was a puppy and says he doesn't stop; at 11pm he's still playing.

Like a proud parent, Ellery whips out his phone to share photos of Repo going down the slide at the air force-themed playground in Sanson and flying the Skyhawk there.

Feilding's first dog, Repo, with Manawatu District mayor Helen Worboys.

In 2019, mayor Helen Worboys bestowed Repo the honorary title of Barks and Recreation bark ranger, a play on park ranger.

Ellery's colleague Peter Shore came up with the bark ranger title. Shore says Repo puts people at ease and is so friendly. "It's a really positive way to get people talking."

Worboys says Repo isn't just any dog. "He's an integral part of our Parks Department landscape team."

She says Repo has an absolute love for life and is happiest when he's meeting people or showing off Manawatū District's parks and recreational facilities.

"Repo epitomises friendly Feilding in every possible way."

Repo has two hi-visibility safety vests with his title on - one for on the job and one for special occasions like media photos.

"Repo always has a big smile on his face and is a great project ambassador for the council," Worboys says.

Repo is featured in the mural on the side of the Feilding Railway Station.

Repo is captured in this mural on the side of the Feilding Railway Station, greeting travellers along Aorangi St.

People have suggested Repo have his own Facebook page but Ellery says he's too busy to set it up.

Who knows, maybe that will become part of Repo's job description.

Repo's full name is Repossessed the Genes. Ellery owned Repo's father, who was called Levi Jeans. He's unlikely to repossess your heart, but possess it.