The Renaissance Singers at St John's Church in Feilding last year with music director Christine Archer-Lockwood at the right. Photo / Supplied

This weekend is your chance to get your Christmas carol fix, plus enjoy a choir doing the tricky bits.

The Renaissance Singers are holding their annual Christmas concerts on Saturday in Palmerston North and Sunday in Feilding.

Nothing comes close to hearing Christmas celebratory music live with a full-voiced choir singing in harmony with organ and piano providing a musical soundstage, publicity for the concerts says.

And while there is some fun singing along with carols on headphones, it is awesome to sing along with 200 or so others. It is even more special when the audience sings the melody, becoming a huge choir.

Music director Christine Archer-Lockwood says Carols for Christmas is very much a community concert. The audience will be encouraged to have a good sing, feel part of the festive season, and share some community spirit.

They will be invited to sing familiar carols such as Silent Night and We Three Kings, interspersed with the choir performing acapella choral gems.

A lot of people don’t go to church now so the concert will be a chance to sing some carols, she says.

Archer-Lockwood says she always tries to promote New Zealand work and this concert features O Magnum Mysterium, composed by Jonathan Berkahn who used to live in Palmerston North.

The soloists are Briony Milne, the recipient of the 2022 Renaissance Singers Young Persons Scholarship, Alex Sinclair and Nigel Tongs.

On the organ will be Roy Tankersley and the pianist will be Guy Donaldson.

For the first time, last Christmas the choir performed in Feilding as well as Palmerston North. Archer-Lockwood says it was successful so they are going back to St John’s Anglican Church.

Born and raised in Palmerston North, Archer-Lockwood left at the end of high school. She came back five years ago from Switzerland as her parents were not well - both have since died.

Despite living in Hokowhitu, she attended Freyberg High School because of its music department. This was in the days when music was taught in a prefab, not soundproofed rooms. She says she got very good music training and remembers always being put on the piano.

Archer-Lockwood’s professional life has been as a music therapist, a chamber musician, an accompanist, teacher of piano, music director and a conductor of choirs and orchestras.

She has been the Renaissance Singers’ music director since 2019 and runs a weekly singing group for people with respiratory conditions (SYLO – Sing Your Lungs Out).

Afternoon tea with Christmas cake will be served after the hour-long carols concerts.

To register for the live stream that costs $10 email pnrenaissancesingers@gmail.com.

The Details

What: Carols For Christmas

When: Saturday and Sunday, 3pm

Where: St Peter’s Church, St John’s Church

Tickets: At the door - general admission $20, concession $15





