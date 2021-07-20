Red Cross REaD Books to reopen in Palmerston North on July 26

Red Cross REaD Books manager Val Harrison takes a short break during stocking of the new shop. Photo / Judith Lacy

Judith Lacy is editor of the Manawatū Guardian

Book lovers who've missed Red Cross REaD Books have to only wait days until it reopens.

The second-hand fundraising shop closed in February after concerns were raised about the seismic rating of its Main St West premises.

REaD Books opens on Monday, July 26, in the Church Street Super Centre. The shop will now be open six days a week and with extended hours on Saturdays.

The new shop is bigger, sunnier and lighter and is staffed by about 23 volunteers.

Manager Val Harrison, herself a volunteer, says not one of the volunteers moved on during the months the shop was closed.

"We are so lucky to have such a wonderful bunch of people, we couldn't operate without them."

If someone who's rostered on cannot do their shift, she doesn't have a problem finding a replacement.

"We couldn't do what we do if it wasn't for our volunteers."

Harrison says the new space is better for customers and volunteers. "All round, it's going to be a lovely site."

REaD is a play on books that have been read.

Next door to REaD is a large space for the book sorting team.

The current home of Red Cross' Palmerston North Service Centre at 245 Main St, and the buildings that housed REaD and book sorting, are for sale by tender. The buildings are being sold in an "as is" condition.

Donations of books, jigsaw puzzles, games, DVDs, CDs and records should be delivered to REaD during opening hours. Donations of clothing, furniture, linen and other household items should be taken to the Red Cross Super Store on the corner of Tremaine Ave and Malden St.

REaD is on the corner of Church and Cook streets. It is open Mondays to Saturdays 10am-4pm.