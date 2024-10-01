Communications coordinator Dianne Bennett and branch president Adie Transom at the re-opening of the Red Cross Book Store in Palmerston North.

A popular Palmerston North book shop which raises a huge amount of money for charity is open again after closing down for months.

The Red Cross Book Store was forced to shut in March this year to make changes to the store layout to comply with Health and Safety regulations.

Branch president Adie Transom said it also gave the store a chance to refresh stocks and put in place new systems and safer shelving ahead of the grand re-opening earlier this week.

“It was time for a review,” she said, confident the new systems would future-proof the operation.

The shop has 88 volunteers. Some work front of house on the retail side, with more than 5000 books on display, while others work out the back helping sort more than 25,000 books and ready them for market.