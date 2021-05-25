Red Cross Book Sale returns to Palmerston North at Queen's Birthday Weekend

Red Cross Palmerston North branch secretary Judith Beaver with just a small selection of the banana boxes packed with books. Photo / Judith Lacy

Red Cross Palmerston North branch secretary Judith Beaver with just a small selection of the banana boxes packed with books. Photo / Judith Lacy

New Zealand Red Cross' Palmerston North Book Sale is turning 29-1/2 at Queen's Birthday Weekend. It would have been the 30th edition of the extremely popular sale, but one wasn't held last year.

Organisers tried twice to hold a sale in the year of the pandemic but both attempts were stymied by Covid.

Jill Spicer, who has been involved with the book sale for about 15 years, says there are even more books this year than usual as there hasn't been a sale for two years.

Donated books are sorted by volunteers 50 weeks of the year in preparation for the sale.

Another of the organisers, Judith Beaver, has the unenviable task of rostering the 250 volunteers on the database to staff 11 checkouts over four days, plus be on the door and in the kitchen.

Spicer says the kitchen is the heart of the operation. The volunteers will eat about 200 bread rolls, seven big pots of homemade soup plus goodies donated by Steve's Wholefoods, Yoplait and Ernest Adams.

Students from Palmerston North Boys' High School, Tai Wānanga Tū Toa, English Teaching College and English Language Partners will help move the 6000 boxes of books

to Barber and Bell Halls.

Spicer says among the students helping are former refugees. "For them it's giving back to Red Cross that has perhaps helped them in the past."

Eastman Rover Scout Crew, Girls' High School and IPU students will help during the sale, which will have nearly 400 trestle tables heaving with books, games, DVDs, jigsaws, music, comics and more.

Books not sold will go to a variety of places - some to Red Cross Auckland, and Dannevirke Lions take a truckload for their book sale. Not-for-profit organisations are invited to come at the end of the sale to select books for their clients.

Spicer says the organisers do as much as they can to find new homes for the books.

The details

What: Red Cross Book Sale

When: June 4-7

Where: Barber and Bell Halls

Tickets: Free entry