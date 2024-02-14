Some of the members and visitors who attended the Rebus Club of Palmerston North's 40th anniversary celebration on February 7.

The Rebus Club of Palmerston North celebrated its 40th anniversary with a cake-cutting, speeches and a slide show.

Members and guests gathered at the Palmerston North Community Leisure Centre on February 7, 40 years to the day after the club was founded.

Formed as a Probus club under the sponsorship of the Awapuni Rotary Club, it was the first of its kind in Manawatū and the 14th Probus club in New Zealand. Initially a men’s club, there were 27 foundation members with numbers rising rapidly to 94. Membership was opened to women in 2013.

The club now has 48 members, 20 men and 28 women.

The club’s longest-standing member, Dave Marshall, was one of the speakers at the celebration.

He has been with the club for 34 years and spoke fondly of earlier members and the friendships, good times, interesting speakers and activities he has enjoyed.

Anne Halford and the late Joy Turner were the first women to join the club in 2013. Women have contributed to club management at presidential level and on committees, and wide-ranging activities reflect the interests of all members. “This is a very friendly club which has provided me with opportunities I would otherwise not have had,” Halford said.

Two of the club’s most senior members, Bryan and Jeanette Cooke, cut the anniversary cake. Both were key organisers of the 20th anniversary in 2004. Bryan Cooke encouraged members to offer their skills to the committee and spread the word widely about the many benefits retired people can enjoy through the club.

Bryan and Jeanette Cooke cut the Rebus Club of Palmerston North's 40th-anniversary cake.

A history of the club was presented in slideshow format with photos illustrating a wide range of activities, outings and trips over the years.

The club has changed its name twice – to the Palmerston North Club and shortly afterwards, in 2016, to the Rebus Club of Palmerston North. This occurred because of changes in affiliations from Probus South Pacific based in Australia to Rebus NZ based in Auckland.

Rebus is an amalgam of retired and business. The club now welcomes retired or semi-retired people from any background as members.



