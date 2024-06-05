Stand at the Massey University end of He Ara Kotahi and imagine what is now farmland was Mokomoko kāinga.

Where were the gardens of Rangitāne? Why did warriors returning from war immediately visit Awatapu?

The answers to these and many more questions are available on He Ara Kotahi, Hei Ara Kōrero, a digital platform launched on Friday at He Ara Kotahi in Palmerston North.

For the past two years, Rangitāne o Manawatū and Central Economic Development Agency (Ceda) have been working together to create an interactive map to bring to life pūrākau (stories), oral histories and historical recreations of life on and around the Manawatū River.

There are six QR codes on blue stands visitors can scan to see what the site looked like circa 1600 and watch a short video explaining the history of the area. A map will guide them to the next point on the tour.

The sites are Te Motu o Poutoa, Ruahine, Mokomoko, Turitea Pā, Awatapu and Ahimate.

Project spokesman Chris Whaiapu said the platform heiarakorero.nz provides people with an authentic and trusted source of ancestral knowledge through an engaging storytelling experience in a simple and fun way.

It is designed to be used on desktop computers at home or school, and on mobile phones while exploring the river at the sites of significance. There are also graphic novels, interactive maps, photos, waiata, and short stories.

He Ara Kotahi means the coming together of one pathway, and Hei Ara Kōrero means to share the oral histories of Rangitāne.

Whaiapu said the taonga was not just for Rangitāne but the entire nation. It contained a range of curriculum-based resources teachers could use in the classroom, then bring their students on site to give contextual information.

He Ara Kotahi, Hei Ara Korero project spokesman Chris Whaiapu at the public launch of the storytelling digital platform. Photo / Judith Lacy

Louis Te Mete, who appears in some of the videos, said the platform came out of the heart of Papaioea. It was good for schools and future generations.

The project received $700,000 from the Ministry for Culture and Heritage’s Innovation Fund, part of the Arts and Culture Covid Recovery Programme.

Wellington company Locals created the platform. Director Chris Hay said it captured kōrero by amazing storytellers. “Now we will have that forever.”

There is also a private repository, managed and only accessible by Rangitāne o Manawatū to store their pūrākau. Whaiapu said this part of the platform supports Rangitāne’s commitment to protect their mātauranga (knowledge) for future generations.

“It ensures that the wisdom and knowledge of their storytellers is preserved without fear of it being lost.”

Students from Te Wharekura o Manawatū sang waiata and performed a haka at the launch before making use of free Flamingo e-scooters to explore the sites.

Students from Te Wharekura o Manawatū in Kelvin Grove entertained people at the public launch of He Ara Kotahi, Hei Ara Korero last Friday. Photo / Judith Lacy

Judith Lacy has been editor of the Manawatū Guardian since December 2020. She graduated from journalism school in 2001, and this is her second role editing a community paper.