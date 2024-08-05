I’ve enjoyed connecting with local communities and hosting the Honourable Matt Doocey for a day. I’ve had some significant updates from Wellington to share as well.

July brought exciting news for our region’s transport infrastructure. Alongside Transport Minister Simeon Brown and my colleague, MP for Ōtaki Tim Costley, I was thrilled to announce that our Government is making a significant investment of over $800 million to upgrade commuter rail services.

The fleet on the Manawatū line has long needed an upgrade, and I know many of you have expressed frustrations over delays and reliability issues.

This investment will provide a new fleet of 18 four-car units for the lower North Island, double peak services on the Manawatū line, and increase off-peak services.

This announcement is a huge win for our region and local economy.

It was an honour to host New Zealand’s first Minister for Mental Health, Matt Doocey, in the Rangitīkei electorate. We began our day at Palmerston North Hospital, where we were welcomed with a pōwhiri and given an exclusive look at the new mental health unit, which is set to open in mid-2025.

We then headed to Feilding to meet with various organisations providing essential mental health and wellness services to our communities, including the Manawatū-Rangitīkei Rural Family Support Trust, Active+, Bulls Medical Centre with Dr Dave Baldwin, and the team at Manchester House Social Services.

Delivering better mental health and addiction outcomes remains a key government priority. Last week, in his capacity as Minister for Tourism and Hospitality, Matt Doocey also had good news for a total of 132 nationwide events from the new Regional Events Promotion Fund.

Six Manawatū-Rangitīkei events have received a boost of $147,590 from the Government. Regional events are excellent drawcards for Kiwis to explore beyond the main centres and see what provincial New Zealand has to offer.

The Manawatū-Rangitīkei events that have been funded are: $30,000 to Armageddon Expo Palmerston North; $50,000 to Central Districts Field Days; $17,090 to Cross Hills Gardens Country Fair; $25,500 to Manawatū Tattoo; and $10,000 to Palmy Drag Fest. I am delighted for the successful applicants.

These events bring significant numbers of visitors. Growing tourism is an important part of growing our region’s economy, and this funding provides a level of certainty for those organising events.

The Regional Events Promotion Fund is administered by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and the local distribution of funds will be via the Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA).

Another round of funding for the Regional Events Promotion Fund will kick off in early 2025. I always appreciate the opportunity to showcase our region and discuss the issues that matter to us.

