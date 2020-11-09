Rag Poets: Decades of music history in shows - and they're playing Palmerston North

Wellington's Rag Poets have decades of musical talent they bring to the band.

Wellington band Rag Poets will be back at the Bent Horseshoe's venue in the Hokowhitu Bowling Club on November 14.

The seasoned musicians played sold out shows at the Bent Horseshoe's previous venue and will be playing Saturday for the first time at the Hokowhitu Bowling Club.

The Rag Poets bring a collective 300 years of New Zealand music history to a show, having played in bands like the Fourmyula, Kal-Q-Lated Risk, Rockinghorse and Warratahs.

The Rag Poets are Rarl Evensen (Fourmyula/ Rockinghorse), Clinton Brown (Warratahs/Rockinghorse), Al Norman (Smokeshop/Warratahs).

Vic Singe and Phil Hope complete the Rag Poets who have built up a solid audience of followers to their many regular shows.

They perform songs from a broad repertoire including Beach Boys, Sir Douglas Quintet, The Springfields, Neil Young, plus NZ bands – Breaks Co-op, Windy City Strugglers and a handful of originals that people love. They have built up a solid audience to their many regular shows.

The Rag Poets, 7.30pm, November 14, $20 cover charge.