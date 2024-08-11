West Coast returns to the Riccarton Park winner's circle after winning the Racecourse Hotel & Motor Lodge Grand National Steeplechase (5600m). Photo / Race Images South

Sensational steeplechaser West Coast etched his name among the greats of the New Zealand jumping scene when he collected his third win in a row in Saturday’s Racecourse Hotel & Motor Lodge Grand National Steeplechase (5600m).

The son of Mettre En Jeu became only the second horse to win the race three times since its first running in 1875, and the first to do it consecutive years at the 149th edition of the event.

The Mark Oulaghan-prepared fencer won his first national with 65kg on his back, but carried the maximum allocated weight of 73kg on Saturday, with jockey Shaun Fannin bringing up his 11th win from 16 starts aboard the 9-year-old with a copybook ride.

Fannin had him tracking pacemaker Al’s Red Zed throughout, and with 600m to run he looked the likely winner as he strode to the front with two fences to clear.

Lightweight Matamata raider Auld Jock was having none of that and chased West Coast with menace into the final 400m, but couldn’t quite muster enough of a sprint at the end of the 5600m journey as West Coast held him comfortably by around a length at the line.