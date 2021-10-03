Rachel Bowen's If I'd Known: Selections for October in Palmerston North

A cyclist riding in the Palmerston North Centennial Parade in March 1971. Ninety-two floats took part watched by about 10,000 people. Photo / Palmerston North City Library

We're still navigating the impact of Delta on our arts sector but, even with the ups and downs of the past couple of weeks, I'm delighted to see many shows and events that were postponed last month have already found new time slots at our city venues.

I'm expecting great things of my October social calendar and have learned to embrace offerings with a remote-access option as well as my preferred face-to-face mode of delivery.



I'm fresh from participating in the opening night of Sunday Script Sessions at Centrepoint Theatre. The four-Sunday run continues until October 17 with actors, directors and playwrights combining for a creative collaboration that brings rehearsed readings of brand-new, one-act plays to the Centrepoint stage. I've been in one and watched one, and can recommend from both angles.

I can also recommend the Manawatū Journal of History 2021, bringing you stories and pictures of the people who made our past so fascinating. Articles this year cover the Manchester Block's 50th anniversary in 1924 and Palmerston North's centennial in 1971; the establishment of Himatangi Beach as a holiday resort; how Ngāti Kauwhata were dispossessed of their lands around Feilding and Awahuri; and the use of Palmerston North showgrounds and racecourse for refugees from the Hawke's Bay earthquake.

The journal is available at Bruce McKenzie Booksellers or can be ordered at manawatujournalsales@inspire.net.nz for $25 a copy. This is the 17th edition, so you might want to look at the excellent back catalogue as well. The City Library holds a full set for your reading pleasure.

Another annual highlight is Art Trail Manawatū, this year taking place during the weekend of October 16 and 17. With more than 100 artists in 18 locations, I'm expecting a diverse and exciting range of works. There are three main components of this year's trail – the showcase/exhibition at Square Edge, the virtual/online trail, and the physical trail. All events are free – for visitors and artists alike - and supported by funding from Palmerston North city and Manawatū district councils.

I use the Trail Mix exhibition to see which works and artists I like the look of, pick up a Trail Guide magazine, and start planning my weekend route (usually via several of our many excellent cafes). Trail guides, maps, artist profiles, video studio tours and works for sale are all accessible at communityarts.org.nz.

The Dark Room is home to some of Palmy's most interesting pop-up moments, both touring and local. On October 8 and 9, you can catch a new show written by Regan Taylor (Māori Sidesteps, The Complete History of Palmerston North Abridged) and Leona Revell (SpontaneoUs) about two singles navigating the wild world of dating apps. Knowing these two, I can definitely say this will be interesting – and probably not for the faint of heart – but guaranteed to be hilarious. Note this is rated suitable for adults.

In rescheduled events, a stripped-back, socially distanced edition of The Vagina Monologues will be staged on October 7 and 8 at Globe Theatre, and Massey University Press and Palmerston North City Library are trying again to celebrate the publication of Glyn Harper's The Front Line - Images of New Zealanders in the Second World War. With opening comments from Colonel Andrew Brown, New Zealand Defence College commander, this is being held (fingers crossed) from 5.30pm on October 12 at Globe Theatre.

I hope I've inspired you to venture out. There is never a shortage of local options and there has never been a time when our arts sector needed you more.

• Rachel Bowen chairs Palmerston North City Council's arts, culture and heritage committee. The views expressed here are her own.