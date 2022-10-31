Palmerston North poet Tim Upperton, photographed in 1996, is part of Local History Week. Photo / NZME

It's such a pleasure to be back with you! I'm writing this off the back of one of the busiest weekends I've had in a while (and for those of you who follow my goings-on, you know that's saying something!). I'm enthusiastic about our summer events programme, and look forward to letting you know what's going on so you can join me out and about – now that you know.

Local History Week has started and runs until Monday. It's jam-packed with opportunities to explore our heritage buildings in Palmy and to hear from local historians and those who work to preserve our heritage – from buildings to photos, history and memories, and much more. You can find out more about the (very) full programme on the city library website, but the highlight for me will be on Thursday at 6pm, when we celebrate Palmerston North poems with Manawatū poets Tim Upperton, Tim Saunders and Jo Aitchison, with special guest James Brown (ex-Palmerston North).

I'm hoping Tim Upperton will read The Truth About Palmerston North, made Palmy-famous when actor Sam Neill tweeted a video of himself reading it. It's not only famous, it's a great poem - google it. Books will be available for sale and signing, and there will be refreshments.

Christmas is around the corner and Christmas treats are in store. The Opening Night Before Christmas opens at Centrepoint Theatre on November 12 and runs until December 17 – perfect timing for a work Christmas outing. Written by well-known Kiwi comedians Tom Sainsbury and Chris Parker, expect Santa-free drama while love blossoms backstage and the stage manager plans a coup.

In an offering for the whole family, or anyone who grew up with Snoopy's Christmas Carol as a festive favourite, the Manawatū Theatre Society is bringing us You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown at the Globe Theatre from November 16 – 26.

And at the Wallace Development Theatre, Act Three Productions will open its all-female revue-style show on November 17, with a cast of our fabulous theatre wāhine performing some of my favourite songs from musical theatre. Okay, they didn't ask for my picks, but the setlist does read like my Spotify musical theatre playlist, with songs from Hamilton, Six, Dear Evan Hansen… the list goes on. This is a uniquely Palmy show, created by director Katte Johnston for our local talent. I've had a sneak peek, and it's exceptional.

Finally, Santa's Cave at Te Manawa is a perennial favourite. For some, it's a magical trip down Memory Lane. Others find its kitsch-factor endearing. There are those (me) who even find it curiously creepy, but it wouldn't be Christmas in Palmerston North without the cave and a ride on the pedal-powered merry-go-round. It's one of our region's most beloved treasures and it opens in November, ready for another generation to make memories.

This is by no means an exhaustive list of all that our wonderful city has to offer. Go out and enjoy whatever you find to do, and please, if you find something good, spread the word. The best recommendation is one from a trusted friend.

I'll be back in December to share more of the good things I know about.

• Rachel Bowen is an arts enthusiast, sometime actor and a Palmerston North city councillor. The views expressed here are her own.