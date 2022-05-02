Alison Bruce, whose credits include One Lane Bridge and The Power of the Dog, will play disturbed fan Annie Wilkes in Centrepoint's production of Misery.

May is busy, busy, busy! There's a huge range of events, performances and shows coming to our city venues, and it's my pleasure to bring you a selection in the hope of encouraging you to come along.

Sunday is, of course, Mother's Day (or Mothering Sunday, depending on your cultural heritage). Celebrate your mum, your mothering, and the mums in your life with Beesting Theatre this Mother's Day from 5pm at Snails: Artist Run Spaces, with a one-off performance of Love, Mess and Memories: words and music in celebration of mums.

Beesting is a new company, and this is a collaboration between established theatre makers Rachel Lenart and Lizzie Tollemache, and musician Dave Boyack.

On Friday, May 13 join me at Globe Theatre for Let's Sing, a giant singalong with a live band and performers. Grab a drink, find your seat, and join in the performance with some special guests and laughs along the way. Tickets from Globe Theatre, $25.

A thrilling new live experience from Wellington's Binge Culture is coming to The Dark Room for two shows on May 19 and 20. Inspired by the classic game of deception, Werewolf features a chilling sound design and a unique immersive performance format where the audience comes together to make it through the night. Sounds scary, but fun! Tickets available from patronbase.com.

I'm delighted our big shows are back. First, opening on May 19 at Wallace Development Theatre is Act Three Productions' Godspell. Boasting a score with chart-topping songs, a book by a visionary playwright and a feature film, Godspell is a sensation that continues to touch audiences with its retelling of the Biblical parables. It's amazing to me that I've never seen it, and I'll be putting that right on opening night. Tickets available from actthree.co.nz.

Then, in total and utter contrast, Centrepoint Theatre will open its production of Misery on May 28. A stage adaptation of the Stephen King novel, and familiar to many from the 1990 film starring Kathy Bates, Misery tells the story of a best-selling novelist on his way home when he meets with a car accident. He's rescued by a fan only to discover he's her prisoner, and writing for his life. I seriously loved the movie and can't wait to see what Centrepoint does with it. Tickets from centrepoint.co.nz, or the theatre box office.

In the midst of all that, Manawatū Concert Band presents its Night at the Movies on Saturday, May 21, 7.30pm, at Spiers Centre. The band will be performing a wonderful selection of some of the greatest movie music of all time, from classics to Disney and everything in between. Tickets from eventfinda.co.nz.

I'm always amazed by the diversity and quality of the offerings from our local arts sector. They deserve our support and encouragement – and the best way to do that is to go along. See you there!

• Rachel Bowen is an arts enthusiast, sometime actor and, as a Palmerston North city councillor, chairwoman of the council's Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee. The views expressed here are her own.