The story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons comes to Palmerston North in August.

I've shared with you before that I'm not a huge fan of winter. I don't enjoy the dark, or cold, or how my social diary goes into hibernation, waiting to emerge with the warmth of spring.

But that means I'm all the more grateful for the unstoppable march of Palmy's cultural calendar where a month doesn't go by without giving me something to do, see and tell you about.

Having said that, this will be my last column until November as this paper is not publishing columns from local government candidates and potential candidates once nominations open next week. So this month's column is a little different. I'm taking a fast run at events I'll be attending over winter and encourage you to book tickets and get them into your diaries now.

Centrepoint brings us Timberrr…!, a father-and-son tale of identity, acceptance and competitive woodchopping (smiling to myself as I write that – very Centrepoint). It opens on July 16. That's followed/overlapped by the return of the fabulous Sunday Script Sessions starting August 7. The sessions are rehearsed readings of new one-act plays from emerging Kiwi playwrights. Disclaimer: huge bias on show here, as I've participated in the last two of these and have just auditioned for the third, but I love it as it's a colourful explosion of creativity that puts new works and local talent (ahem) on the Centrepoint stage.

Centrepoint is also home to the Basement Company – our Palmy young adult theatre training programme. The 2022 company brings us Vanity Fair: An (Im)morality Play from September 22–24 . I'm looking forward to what promises to be a fun, fast-paced adaptation of Thackeray's social-climbing classic about finding your place in the world and the punishments for those who dare to reach for more.

I'm delighted to see Act Three Productions bravely bringing another show to the Regent on Broadway this winter. I say bravely, as regular readers will recall the Sister Act/ We Will Rock You Covid-related traumas of previous winter seasons. From August 12–27, we will be treated to a pro/am production of Jersey Boys – the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. I saw this show in Wellington last year and am looking forward to seeing it again.

It's such a great story and the music is fabulous, including My Eyes Adored You (a bit stalky by a modern reading, but which brought The Four Seasons the highest honour of induction into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame), Sherry, Big Girls Don't Cry, and Can't Take My Eyes Off You.

There's more to arts in Palmy than just our exceptional theatre. The winter programme at the Globe continues to bring varied opportunities. My highlights include:

• Military Heritage Lunchtime Talk, July 14, 12 noon - Major Mike Pettersen on the 40th anniversary of Multinational Force Observers in Sinai.

• Lola and Friends - A Marvellous Party, on July 29, 8pm - a decadent 1920s revue featuring circus, burlesque, comedy, and song.

• Chamber Music New Zealand, August 22, 7.30pm - Matthew Barley and Stephen De Pledge present Beethoven and Brahms. This is going to be a special evening that goes to the heart of some of the greatest works for cello and piano.

• Adele & Amy Songbook, September 11, 7.30pm - Australia's brightest new singing star Bloom brings us the songs of two amazing artists, Adele and Amy Winehouse.

One last winter highlight for me – Palmy Drag Fest 2022 will hit the Regent on Broadway stage on September 10. Hosted by Rhubarb Rouge and featuring a stellar cast of local and national drag stars, I'm expecting a fabulous night of fun, glamour and the best drag Palmy has ever seen!

That's a whole lot of arts fabulousness coming our way this winter, and now it's over to you to remember to come along.

• Rachel Bowen is an arts enthusiast, sometime actor and, as a Palmerston North city councillor, chairwoman of the council's Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee. The views expressed here are her own.