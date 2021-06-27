Rachel Bowen's If I'd Known: Selections for July in Palmerston North

World on Stage 2021 will be extra special with a presentation of Palmerston North's migrant history, part of the city's 150th anniversary celebrations. Photo / Supplied

World on Stage 2021 will be extra special with a presentation of Palmerston North's migrant history, part of the city's 150th anniversary celebrations. Photo / Supplied

I'm not a fan of winter. I don't enjoy the dark, or cold, or how my social diary goes into hibernation, waiting to emerge with the warmth of spring.

So I'm grateful for the unstoppable march of Palmy's cultural calendar that means a month doesn't go by without giving me something to do, see, and tell you about.

July gets off to an enthusiastic start as Te Manawa opens its latest exhibition 'Curious Contraptions', exploring small surreal worlds through fantastical, often amusing, mechanical sculptures known as automata. These whimsical flying, sailing and cycling machines provide a fun-filled, interactive experience that combines art, technology and science in true Te Manawa style.

'Curious Contraptions' opens on July 3 so cunningly in time for the school holidays, just note that children under 14 must be supervised by an adult. Entry by donation.

On Friday, July 9, 'World on Stage 2021' celebrates our wonderful diverse cultures through music, storytelling, dance and song. There will be street performances from 6.30pm and the show includes a presentation of our amazing migrant history as part of Palmerston North's 150th celebrations.

The show will finish on the street with the dynamic rhythms of Brazilian-inspired Samba ao Vento – a time for us all to dance! Tickets from $9.50 and available from Regent on Broadway. If you've ever wanted to get to Rio Carnival, this is as close as Palmy is likely to get.

The weekend continues with our city celebration of Māori New Year. This year the Matariki Puanga Festival is on Saturday, July 10, from 4pm next to the awa, near Albert St. The festival includes a light show, kai, kapa haka, Māori storytelling and performances. This is a great opportunity to see the glowing path if you haven't made it down there after dark yet.

If you enjoy the community-feel of our bonfire night celebrations but wish it was quieter or happened earlier in the day, this is the event for you. There are no fireworks – instead a light show will be projected on to the cliff face opposite the festival from about 7pm. Put on your gumboots and join me at this free, family-friendly event.

There's a huge amount going on across the city as we mark Palmerston North 150 – your best source of information is the city council website.

One incredibly special element of the celebrations is the newly commissioned work 'The Complete History of Palmerston North (Abridged)', on stage at Centrepoint Theatre from July 24 to August 22, celebrating the 150th through song, satire and silliness in an hilarious deconstruction of Palmy history. It's written by Gregory Cooper so if you loved 'That Bloody Woman' – his rock-musical take on the life of Kate Sheppard – then this is one for you.

I hope there's something there that will tempt you out of hibernation. I'll be back next month with more winter wonders in the city that never stops.

• Rachel Bowen chairs Palmerston North City Council's Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee. The views expressed here are her own.