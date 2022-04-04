Fran Dibble's bronze sculpture In Still Ponds the Universe is Reflected pays homage to water. Photo / Supplied

Here we are again and I'm thrilled to see more venues coming back to life following what I'm choosing to call the long summer break.

There's lots to do and see as daylight saving leaves us, and the nights get longer. There's certainly a new glitter around town, thanks to Zimmerman Art Gallery sharing with us Fran Dibble's beautiful sculpture that is temporarily on display on the corner of Andrew Young and Main streets. Make sure you visit the two-metre-high gilded bronze drop while it's with us.

Creative Sounds - The Stomach has gleefully announced April is definitely happening and it is back with its first shows since red. First up, Under The Lamp on Wednesday. This is an opportunity for children up to Year 8 to try out their musical talents in a supportive environment, one event each term. Participants need to register for the open mic challenge via the Under The Lamp Facebook page.

Then Wellington alt-rockers Viices are coming to town, playing with Palmy favourites Soda Boyz and Adam Lee, on Friday. Tickets cost $10 at the door or from www.UnderTheRadar.

On Thursday, April 14 The Stomach is part of The Aotearoa Music Producer Series, hosting a free one-day production seminar with Anna Edgington. Register at Eventbrite.com

Square Edge Community Arts is welcoming April as a month where the light starts to filter back into our community, a new artist in residence arrives, and coffee is back in the building! On the ground floor it is hosting three new autumn exhibitions that all run from April 8 to May 1:

• Series by Eleven. This annual exhibition started in 2012 when 11 Manawatū-based photographers shared the first exhibition of their work. This year's exhibition allows each artist to choose their own theme and present more than one work.

• The Road Not Taken by Sandra Douglas. This exploration of what might have been, is an examination of identity and how our choices define and shape who we become.

• Anzac Tribute – Lest We Forget, by Robyn Laing, Ken Thomas and Colin Hoare. A show where every painting has a backstory; about memories and people, pain and joy, and provides a chance to reflect on the Anzac values of tolerance, fairness and peace.

This connects nicely to a reminder that local Anzac Day commemorations are likely to look a little different this year. Details are still being worked through, and the most up-to-date information will be found on the PNCC website. Please check before making plans for the 25th.

In the theme of military commemoration, on Thursday, April 14 at noon, Globe Theatre is hosting the monthly military history presentation. Professor Glyn Harper will talk about The First Battle of the Somme in 1916. Entry is by $3 donation to the Royal NZ Engineers Charitable Trust.

Still at Globe Theatre but moving in a different direction (go with me as we execute a startling pivot) So You Think You Can Drag, Palmy? is back with a bang rounding out the month's activities. On Saturday, April 30 Palmy's newest and most fabulous drag queens will battle it out on stage to see who is the fiercest of them all. There will be tears, laughter, glitter and mascara ... and that's just us judges.

I've been asked to wear my drag queen dress, and I'm not sure if that's a slightly worrying indictment of my wardrobe choices or just absolutely fabulous (darling). However the wardrobe works out, it's always a great night and tickets are selling fast. Get yours from Globe Theatre online or box office.

It might be too soon to say we're back to normal but I think we're hitting our stride in time for a truly epic autumn season of arts goodness. Enjoy the bounteous offering of April, and I'll be back in May to make sure you're not the one saying "if I'd known".

• Rachel Bowen is an arts enthusiast, sometimes actor and, as a Palmerston North city councillor, is chairwoman of the council's Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee. The views expressed here are her own.