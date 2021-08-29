Rachel Bowen's If I'd Known: Internet offerings for lockdown in Palmy

Te Manawa collections manager Cindy Lilburn and Palmerston North entertainer RubyDax discuss a circa-1904 wedding shoe.

I had big plans for September but, well, lockdown. So what I have for you instead is a selection of arts offerings you can access either by the miracle of the internet, or by undertaking some appropriately socially distanced, locally based exercise.

Internet offerings enable me to start with something I was planning to tell you about anyway. Valkyrie Games in King St hosts Saturday Knights: Another D&D Live Show. Six players explore a fantasy world interacting with characters brought to life by dungeon master Ryan Knighton. He is part of Palmy's award-winning improvisers SpontaneoUS.

The show is a perfect fit for fans of fantasy books or movies, board-gamers or tabletop role players, and there's plenty of comedy for anyone who's interested in taking a chance on a new off-the-cuff storytelling format. Now is a great time to join the adventure as all episodes are available as podcasts. Catch up online to see if you'd like to join in person when that option is open to us once more.

In real life Palmy is well served by an extensive collection of public and street art, generated through events and by private and public donations over many years. From a very good sculpture collection including notable works by Paul Dibble and the wonderful Nga Huruhuru Rangatira by Bob Jahnke (my favourite, on Te Marae o Hine/The Plaza corner), to an eclectic and challenging mixture of street art including the stunning outdoor gallery of Berrymans Lane, there really is something for everyone.



If staying local means you're able to plan a walk around the central city, maps are available on the Palmerston North City Council website – search Palmy Art Map. If you have a pair of 3D glasses stashed away at home, take them with you for a special insight into State of Peace by Greek artist Insane 51 on the Main St wall of Downtown Cinemas. You'll be amazed. Otherwise take a virtual tour through the online resources available.

Also notable in the online world is Te Manawa's historic footwear mini-series, available on its website. Palmy drag star RubyDax joins collections manager Cindy Lilburn to go behind the scenes at the museum and explore the treasure trove of shoes from days gone by.

Ruby has a lot of questions, and some questionable shoes of her own, but we're in safe hands with Cindy's expert knowledge. I love these tiny windows into life behind the scenes at the museum and recommend for your viewing pleasure.

I'm delighted to give advance notice of the release of The Winter Preludes by Palmy musician Matthew Thomas Soong on Spotify and Apple Music. A set of 24 preludes written for piano and performed by Anna Sutyagina, the series is previewed by the early release of Preludes No. 11 in Eb Minor, and 9 in Bb Minor, on YouTube.

Matt is a well-known composer and musician who improvised piano accompaniment to the Palmy Projection Lab multimedia display held in the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit this month. He is exceptionally talented, and this work is beautiful. So, a recommendation for your auditory pleasure.

I'll finish by reflecting on the real and significant impact of a Covid lockdown on our performing arts sector. Months of work has been put on hold or lost. Companies, performers and venues are facing significant financial consequences. We can all help support the sector to bounce back by booking a ticket for something – anything! Our arts community will thank you for it, and we will come out of lockdown with things to do, places to go, and more for me to write about.

• Rachel Bowen chairs Palmerston North City Council's arts, culture and heritage committee. The views expressed here are her own.