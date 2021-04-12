Puppet theatre piece Rainbows and Fishes coming to Palmerston North

New theatre piece Rainbows and Fishes tells a story of change, colour and creation using props and puppets.

English, te reo Māori and Samoan are freely used throughout a new puppet show for children.

Rainbows and Fishes uses puppets to weave a colourful story that's suitable for all children, parents and grandparents.

It comes to Palmerston North for the school holidays on April 19.

It's the latest production from Little Dog Barking Theatre and is created by Peter Wilson and directed by Peter Wilson and Lyndee-Jane Rutherford.

The theatre piece is performed by Kenny King. He trained at Toi Whakaari: NZ Drama School and has been a professional performer for more than 15 years. He began his puppetry career at Capital E National Theatre for Children under the tutelage of Peter Wilson. In 2010, King won the inaugural Chapman Tripp Critics Choice Award for his puppetry in Capital E's End Game.



Internationally renowned puppeteer Wilson, the director of Little Dog Barking Theatre, sadly died last month. He was the founding artistic director of Capital E's National Theatre for Children, where he remained until 2010, before establishing Little Dog Barking Theatre Company. Rainbows and Fishes was the last piece he wrote.

Home to a happy group of people was a small island in the Pacific Ocean.

Why were they so happy? They had everything they needed. They grew vegetables and fruit to eat, they caught fish. They played games with each other and told stories, stories of old and stories of new. Sometimes they sang those stories.

They saw all colours that made up their world, the colour of the sand, the hills, the sea, the rocks.



There was one song they sang, of a time when the Rainbow Fish lost its colours, a time when the other fish in the sea had no colours, a time when the wind created great mischief to the people of the island and the fish in the sea.

Peninsula Community Preschool in Wellington said: "We all thoroughly enjoyed the puppet show and the children absolutely loved the theme - it has influenced their play and art since!"

The team at Miramar North Kindergarten wrote: "We have 2-year-olds at our kindergarten who were totally engaged for the entire show."

The Details

What: Rainbows and Fishes

When: April 19, 10am and 11.30am

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: From the venue or here.