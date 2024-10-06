Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Manawatu Guardian

Kashmir Rd access to Ruahine Forest Park closed as logging poses safety risks

Manawatu Guardian
2 mins to read
Public access to the Ruahine Forest Park via Kashmir Rd will be closed for public safety. Photo / Warren Buckland

Public access to the Ruahine Forest Park via Kashmir Rd will be closed for public safety. Photo / Warren Buckland

Public access to the Ruahine Forest Park via Kashmir Rd will be closed for public safety while pines are felled in the area following several close calls with people ignoring safety restrictions.

Department of Conservation (DoC) Manawatū acting operations manager Kelly Hancock said closing access was a last resort, but several close calls from people wandering into dangerous situations have left DoC with no option.

“Initially we kept the road open to the public during weekends, so hunters and trampers could access the local hut and track network,” she said.

“Unfortunately there have been multiple incidents, with logging trucks coming across vehicles on the road unexpectedly, hunters popping up next to felling machines while they are operating, and quite a bit of theft and vandalism occurring during weekends.”

Hancock said while it was great to see the local community so keen to get into the Ruahine Forest Park, it simply wasn’t safe for people to be driving or walking through an area being actively logged.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“This is really heavy-duty machinery, and an incident could lead to someone being seriously hurt. If people are going to ignore the signs and barriers and venture into the area outside of the agreed access times, we have no choice but to close the area to all public access.

“We must ensure public safety above all else, so it really leaves us with no option but to completely close the road to the public while the pines are being harvested.”

There are several other ways to access the forest park nearby, such as Mill Rd.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The DoC engaged Forest 360 to harvest pines which are creating a seed source of wilding pine at the end of Kashmir Rd.

Wilding pines are an invasive weed. Forest 360 will remove the pines, allowing native forest to regenerate. Pest plant and animal control will continue in the area for five years after harvesting.

Kashmir Rd will reopen to the public for two weeks over the Christmas/New Year period as contractors take holiday leave.

The entrance will close again from January 5, 2025, until harvest is completed mid-2025.

Kelly Hancock said, “Without the risk of public venturing into the area over the weekend, forestry operations will be able to move to six days per week so the harvest may be able to be completed sooner.”

Save

Latest from Manawatu Guardian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Manawatu Guardian