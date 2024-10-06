Public access to the Ruahine Forest Park via Kashmir Rd will be closed for public safety. Photo / Warren Buckland

Public access to the Ruahine Forest Park via Kashmir Rd will be closed for public safety while pines are felled in the area following several close calls with people ignoring safety restrictions.

Department of Conservation (DoC) Manawatū acting operations manager Kelly Hancock said closing access was a last resort, but several close calls from people wandering into dangerous situations have left DoC with no option.

“Initially we kept the road open to the public during weekends, so hunters and trampers could access the local hut and track network,” she said.

“Unfortunately there have been multiple incidents, with logging trucks coming across vehicles on the road unexpectedly, hunters popping up next to felling machines while they are operating, and quite a bit of theft and vandalism occurring during weekends.”

Hancock said while it was great to see the local community so keen to get into the Ruahine Forest Park, it simply wasn’t safe for people to be driving or walking through an area being actively logged.