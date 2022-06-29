Skye Shaddix raises the progressive pride flag in The Square, watched by Charlie Standish (left) and Eilliott Pepper. Photo / Judith Lacy

A rainbow flag has been flying in Palmerston North this week as part of the city's Pride Month celebrations.

The progressive pride flag was run up the city flagpole at a ceremony on Saturday in The Square - Te Marae o Hine. Flying the flag for a week is the initiative of Manawatū Lesbian and Gay Rights Association and Palmerston North City Council.

As well as expressions of delight by those at the ceremony, the flag's raising was welcomed by a passerby on a purple e-scooter with much bell ringing. He was also wearing a purple cap.

Some of the supporters present at the pride flag-raising ceremony on Saturday, including Mr Lola Illusion (Ian Harman). Photo / Judith Lacy

Mr Lola Illusion (Ian Harman) said pride is more than just being fabulous. Pride is believing in yourself and caring for others.

Referring to the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade and an American woman's constitutional right to an abortion, councillor Rachel Bowen said we must not take for granted the freedoms we have. We shouldn't take political support for granted and it has never been more important to make sure our voices are heard.

Krys Baker, who has been part of the rainbow community for 40 years, said she never thought she would see the day when a pride flag was flying in The Square.

An emotional councillor Lorna Johnson said it was great to see the level of support for the flag and she hoped we can continue to be proud as a city and celebrate everyone we love.

"Love is love," she posted on social media afterwards.

As part of Palmerston North's Pride Month Celebrations, the progressive pride flag finds its breeze. Photo / Judith Lacy

Writing about the ceremony afterwards on social media, councillor Brent Barrett said we have made much progress towards inclusion and human dignity in recent years.

"But we must never take that progress for granted. There is much more we can do to ensure we all have the opportunity to be and celebrate ourselves."