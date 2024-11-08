Pregnant women are being invited to participate in a Massey University study aimed at learning more about micronutrients and thyroid function. Photo / 123rf

Pregnant women are being invited to participate in a Massey University Nutrition Research Unit study investigating micronutrients and thyroid function.

The study is looking to recruit 100 healthy women aged 18 or older who were in their early stages of pregnancy - less than 15 week pregnant - and will require participants to answer questions at three trimester stages of their pregnancy relating to their dietary intake, supplement use and lifestyle.

Study co-ordinator Katrina Bewley said she hoped women would participate in the observational study as it had potential to create a greater understanding about micronutrients and thyroid function during pregnancy and how it affects the health of a baby.

The study would ask questions about diet to create a greater understanding around the benefits of micronutrients like iodine, selenium, zinc and iron on foetus health and development.

“Ideally, we would love for 100 women to participate,” she said.