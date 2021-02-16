Potted Potter returns to Centrepoint Theatre in Palmerston North

Potted Potter is on at Centrepoint Theatre in Palmerston North.

The comedy Potted Potter will cast a spell on audiences at Centrepoint Theatre once again from February 27 to March 14.

Condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real-life game of quidditch) into 70

hilarious minutes, with two actors performing more than 350 beloved characters, Potted Potter is perfect for ages 6 to Dumbledore (who is very old indeed).

It was created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner.

The show has been performed to audiences over the globe, including 30 weeks off Broadway across two sold-out seasons, five West End runs, and multiple North American and Australasian tours. It also has a residency in Las Vegas.

Everyone's favourite wizards, Kiwi actors Tama Jarman (Niu Sila, Westside) and Adam Brown (Oddly Even) return, after the season was cut short last year because of lockdown.

The London Daily Telegraph described Potted Potter was "a fabulously funny parody. Will tickle the funny bone of every age group."

Tickets to Potted Potter are available now via Centrepoint's box office and website.