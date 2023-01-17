See yourself in a different light at Mirror Magic. Photo / Supplied

Imagine being able to flip yourself upside down without having to do any gymnastics.

When you look in the mirror, what if a dozen of you peered back instead of just one? Periscopes are cool, but have you ever looked into how they work – and then made one yourself?

Realise all these possibilities and many more at Te Manawa, with a visit to our much-loved interactive science exhibition Mirror Magic, now open for a special summer season.

It’s one of Te Manawa’s most popular touring shows. Mirror Magic puts the science of light reflection under the microscope, featuring a full spectrum of interactive displays that offer a kaleidoscope of experiences.

Mirrors have long been considered magical. Entertainers use them to create illusions, scientists use them to find out how the world works, and artists use them to explore the concept of reality. Mirror Magic allows visitors to experiment and explore some of the amazing properties of mirrors in fun and exciting ways.

Reflect on the mysteries of anamorphic art and turn a blob of colours into a real picture with one carefully placed mirror. Tackle the reverse writing challenge - Leonardo da Vinci could do it, can you? You’ll see jellybeans left out on a plate for the taking, but how come no one’s eaten them yet? Discover their phantom secret!

The science is hands-on and there are well-illuminated explanations for all the weird and wonderful phenomena on show. Bending visitors into new shapes, Mirror Magic promises a fun and educational experience for the whole family.