One of the Poplar Partnership wetlands Horizons Regional Council helped protect through fencing and planting. Photo / Supplied

One of the Poplar Partnership wetlands Horizons Regional Council helped protect through fencing and planting. Photo / Supplied

Poplar Partnership, the supreme winner of the Horizons Ballance Farm Environment Awards, has showcased its work at a field day.

Horizons land manager and awards judge Grant Cooper says the field day gave the Poplar Partnership team a chance to highlight the work behind their win and what other farmers can do.

Poplar Partnership is a large dairy farm run by Peter, John and Karen McErlean across blocks of Horowhenua land, mostly around Foxton and Shannon.

They have undertaken a range of work to care for the environment.

“Horizons has a strong involvement with the McErleans, working with them for many years to fence off and plant around wetlands,” Cooper says.

“That work helps to prevent erosion and protect the wetlands the McErleans are passionate about.

“Our biodiversity team has been working with the McErleans on one of their farm blocks to protect two critically endangered forest ecosystems, both of which have populations of especially rare endemic giant snails. The species of snails — Powelliphanta traversi koputaroa — are only found in one other location.”

Horizons is helping to restore and protect those ecosystems through weed control, removal of exotic trees and replanting with natives.

It also maintains traps and bait stations to reduce the number of rats and hedgehogs, which prey on the snails, and to keep possum numbers low to reduce damage to the habitat, Cooper says.

“The contractor undertaking weed control recently found more live snails, so Horizons staff are aiming to do another snail survey to understand the population better.”

Cooper says a range of factors played a part in Poplar Partnership’s win.

“The judges noted the commitment to staff, livestock, land stewardship, biodiversity and habitat creation, as well as risk identification and mitigation across all areas of the business.

“The McErleans have a suite of other work in the pipeline too, such as further planting and irrigation trials to try to minimise the leaching of nitrogen from the farm.”

John and Karen have come a long way since purchasing the initial 43ha block in 1983. In 2002, they formed Poplar Partnership with John’s brother, Peter, and today the total area of the family farm is 1719ha.

The business derives its income primarily from dairy and beef farming, with this complemented by a servicing workshop and contracting.

They harvest and cultivate their own maize, hay and grass silage.

In an innovative move to retain staff, they created another company called 164 Partnership. This is a small dairy farm with 200 cows, owned by the McErleans and eight employees.

John and Peter are carrying on the dairy farming tradition started by their grandfather and are committed to continuing to enhance the land so it can be farmed by generations to come.

A video showcasing the field day held this month can be found here.

Horizons also sponsors the Award for the Integration of Trees, which was won by Tracey and Graham Sinnamon of Meringa Station. The hill country property near Taumaranui is owned by Pāmu and is primarily a lamb-finishing farm.

The Ballance Farm Environment Awards promote sustainable land management on New Zealand farms, recognising and celebrating good practices.

Horizons Regional Council is a major sponsor, supporting the awards and the role they play to highlight the work many farmers and growers are doing to care for the environment.







