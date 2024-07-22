The polystyrene will be compacted by a melting machine before being recycled into picture frames and decorative mouldings.
The recycling service was limited to households only and a small cost was attached.
It will cost 70¢ to recycle 100g of polystyrene. As an example, to recycle the amount of polystyrene that comes with an average inkjet printer would cost about $3.
“This service is for all Palmerston North residents, but not for commercial purposes. Our recycler, E-Cycle, intends to extend this service to commercial customers, so if you’re interested, please get in touch with them directly,” Hosking said.
“Instead of covering the costs to provide this service in your rates, we’ve gone with a user-pays option like our other recycling options, as some households don’t go through any polystyrene at all,” he said.
“We’re committed to being an eco-city and our Waste Management and Minimisation Plan has a goal of increasing the proportion of waste diverted from landfill from 38% to 48% by 2025.”
“We can’t do this alone, so enabling our residents to recycle more items is crucial in helping achieve our targets.”