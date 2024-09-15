Some controversial topics have come through the council, such as disestablishing the Māori wards.

At next year’s council election, we will all make the decision on whether to keep the Māori wards.

Of course, these issues can be quite a distraction and cost to the efficient running of our council, so we need to make informed choices on such issues.

Councillor attendance statistics for meetings were released recently and as one of only three councillors with 100% attendance, I was pleased to see a motion pass that raises the bar.

To be classified as attending meetings, a councillor must now attend 75% of a meeting instead of 50% to be marked as present.

Workshops are also being counted, so I’m hopeful attendance in these important processes might also improve.

Now, time to share some of the lighter aspects of my work as a councillor that I particularly enjoy. You may have picked up that I love the history of our city and the New Zealand Defence Force.

Therefore, when I was asked to be part of Riverdale School’s International Literary Week, I jumped at the chance and talked about both.

The Awapuni area has its own rich history. I know because I used to live there.

During assembly, I told the school about four brothers, George, Blackly, William and Jack Slack who, 130 years ago, farmed where Riverdale School is in Slacks Rd and is how the road got its name.

The book I read to classes was the story of Le Quesnoy, the town New Zealand troops saved in WWI, written by Palmerston North author Glyn Harper.

On council, I’m assigned to the Anzac and Remembrance Day organising committees. I think we need to be talking to the younger generation about the significance of these special days and the importance and meaning of the cenotaph in our city square.

And of course, I love to be part of the historical events that take place around our city.

Recently, I was invited to the launch of Palmerston North’s first StoryWalk (Mavis the Mog’s encounter with a frog), which has been installed close to the dog park in Ahimate Park, also in Awapuni.

I think this is a great asset to our city that has been supported by the council and is something for children and their families to enjoy while being outside in the fresh air.

The story that is the feature of the StoryWalk path is a bilingual one in both English and te reo and has been written, illustrated, translated and printed locally.

It was supported by many local groups and is truly a project to be proud of, in my opinion. If you have young family members and have not yet visited this attraction, then do look out for it for something to enjoy.

The lighter side of my role as a councillor is very rewarding and I thank those who have included me in their local events thus far.