Plea to set up a gateball club in Palmerston North

Gateball enthusiast Dennis Bulloch explains to Annabel Neall how to do a spark shot, under the watchful eye of Vince Neall. Photo / Judith Lacy

Gates offer the promise of greener pastures - and Dennis Bulloch hopes people will think the same of gateball.

Gateball was invented in 1947 by Japanese man Suzuki Kazunobu - now there are 11 million players worldwide. It has some similarities to croquet and Suzuki invented it as a game to be played by children.

Dennis is keen to set up a gateball club in Palmerston North and has access to spare lawns at the Hokowhitu Bowling Club. He held two gateball sessions during Sport Manawatū's Have a Go Week last week.

He's played the strategic team game in Germany, Switzerland, England and France.

"It's growing in Europe but it's huge in Asia and South America," says Dennis.

When New Zealand's borders reopen, players will be looking for gateball clubs to join. At the moment the only other option in Aotearoa is in Christchurch.

Gateball can be played with one to five people in a team. It is played on a smaller court than croquet and there are three gates and one stick. Each game lasts 30 minutes, with the winning team the one with the most points.

"It's an exciting game. There's a lot of talking and yelling, unlike croquet, which is subdued and quiet."

The communication comes from the captain instructing players where to send balls and from the referee declaring what just happened.

Unlike croquet, players can put their foot on their ball to perform a "spark", sending their opponent's ball away.

Players have solar-powered watches to keep the score and just 10 seconds to play each stroke.

+ INFO For more information about gateball, call Dennis Bulloch on 027 222 5024 or email djbulloch@hotmail.com.