Bea Mendoza is competing in Miss Philippines-New Zealand at Pistang Pilipino in Palmerston North this weekend. Photo / Supplied

Bea Mendoza is competing in Miss Philippines-New Zealand at Pistang Pilipino in Palmerston North this weekend. Photo / Supplied

The numbers are mind-boggling, both here and in the Philippines.

The Philippines consists of more than 7600 islands and it is home to 109 million people.

Some 3000 to 5000 people are expected to attend Pistang Pilipino in Palmerston North this weekend. It is an annual celebration of organisations of Filipino communities from around New Zealand.

Pistang Pilipino is primarily a sporting tournament with 62 basketball teams, 38 volleyball teams, 156 badminton players, 13 tenpin bowling teams, and 17 golfers competing. Table tennis and tennis will also be played on Saturday and Sunday. Most of the sports will take place at the B&M Centre.

Philippine Central Association's rondalla group will be playing at Pistang Pilipino's music festival on Saturday night. Photo / Supplied

On Saturday night, there is a music festival featuring the Philippine Central Association's own rondalla group. The members play the bandurria, a plucked string instrument, and as the only rondalla group in New Zealand they often get asked to play in other centres.

On Sunday night, Miss Philippines-New Zealand will be crowned. Representing the host association is Bea Mendoza.

The 17-year-old is in her final year at Feilding High School. Bea is considering studying civil engineering next year but would also like to continue her painting and drawing.

It will be her first pageant. She says she is shy and entered to boost her confidence and to promote Filipino culture.

Born in the Philippines, Bea came to New Zealand when she was 9 and moved to Feilding in 2019. Bea will be competing against five other women. Her talent is her art.

Pistang Pilipino was going to be held in Palmerston North last Labour Weekend. It has been a long journey for the organisers. At Pistang Pilipino 2019 at Hamilton, it was announced Palmerston North would be the 2021 host and Auckland the 2020 host. Both events were cancelled and Auckland is yet to have its turn.

The Philippine Central Association (PCA) website says the pandemic halted activities, but connections with family and friends would never cease. "This event will offer us a spirit of togetherness to create a healthy mind and spirit for Filipinos away from home."

PCA president Angel Carambas says people kept asking when Palmerston North would host again - the last one in Palmy was in 2006.

The association was formed in 1991 and has members from Taihape, down to Feilding and Palmerston North, and across to Woodville.

Meriam Findlay is a founding member of PCA. She says the association is special to her as it is the same age as her eldest child, Sarah. She was about nine days old when Findlay took her to the first meeting.

Speciality Philippine food stalls are coming from Auckland, Hamilton and Wellington and there will be a promotion of the Baybayin script, and a Catholic mass on Sunday morning.

Māori wardens are providing security, traffic control and first aid.

Entry to the sports is free. For more information and tickets to the evening events, visit philippinecentral.org.nz or find Pistang Pilipino 2022 on Facebook.