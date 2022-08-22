Whatever is under your kilt, if something isn't right get it checked. Photo / NZME

Not all tartans are blue, but all the pipers, drummers and dancers taking part in a Scottish concert next month will have blue on their minds. Don't worry, they will be happy and upbeat but focusing on raising money for Blue September.

Blue September is Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ's annual awareness and fundraising campaign.

Piping for Prostate is a fundraiser for the foundation's Manawatū Support Group.

"We've been doing Piping Pink for a couple of years so we thought we would do something for the boys," organiser Sheran Hancock says.

One in eight Kiwi men will get prostate cancer yet they often miss out, with everything geared to women and pink,Hancock says.

Piping for Prostate in 2019 was popular, raising about $2500, and she thought she'd organise another one. The concert is also about raising awareness of prostate cancer and making it normal for men to get checked if something is not right.

"The ultimate goal is to challenge men to be more aware of prostate cancer and to do something about it."

More than 4000 Kiwi men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year, the foundation says.

On September 11, there will be bagpipes and drums, and Highland and Scottish country dancing to traditional and non-traditional music.

SpontaneoUS improv group will perform as well as MC, while Rakes o' the Gael will play Scottish tunes the audience can sing along to plus perform with the pipes.

A haggis will be piped in and addressed and at half time everyone can try some of the savoury pudding.

There will be a VIP hospitality area - $200 for a table of 10 - which will also be provided with drinks and snacks.

Hancock is happy to hear from potential sponsors because there are still some concert costs to cover.

GIVEAWAY

We have two double passes to Piping for Prostate to give away.

The Details

What: Piping for Prostate

When: Sunday, September 11, 2pm

Where: Feilding Civic Centre

Tickets: Adults $15, seniors $10, from eventfinda.co.nz

For the VIP package, email celticspirit20@gmail.com.