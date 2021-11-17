Pickles McDonald to play Bruiser Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical

Pickles McDonald will play Bruiser Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical and, yes, he loves bags. Photo / Judith Lacy

Judith Lacy is editor of the Manawatū Guardian

He has his own dressing room, understudy and treats sponsor.

Pickles, the Palmerston North long-haired miniature dachshund, is playing Bruiser Woods in Act Three Productions' musical Legally Blonde, which opens next week.

Pickles' owner Jacob McDonald says dachshunds are notoriously stubborn so he's been strict with Pickles' training, which started when he was a puppy.

"He's taken it in his stride, he's doing really well."

Pickles has just turned 2.

As Bruiser, Pickles needs to do a lot of sitting plus bark on cue so McDonald has also been working with the relevant actors.

"He's a real people pleaser, he'd do anything to make people happy and get treats."

The other dog in Legally Blonde is Rufus and he's played by Ollie Perry, Pickles' best friend.

"They're always hanging out and doing shady things."

They share a dressing room at the Wallace Development Company Theatre. Pickles is familiar with the theatre as McDonald is a performer and on the Act Three board.

However, the cast - except those he interacts with - know they are not allowed to pat Pickles so he can focus on his training. After closing night, there will no doubt be many pats and hugs.

McDonald has picked up his training skills from books and watching videos. He uses a clicker to signal when Pickles has done something right then gives him a treat. Tu Meke Friend has provided dog treats for the production, all stacked in Pickles' dressing room.

As for the mini dachshund's name, McDonald says he loves pickles.

"I'm known to eat a pickle or two."

Pickles' understudy is Ruby Jarrett while Jessie Feyen plays Elle, Lindsay Yeo Emmett, and Tyler Purdy plays Warner.

Based on the 2001 movie starring Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson and Selma Blair, Legally Blonde The Musical follows the transformation of law student Elle as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

The Details

What: Legally Blonde The Musical

When: November 26 to December 11

Where: Wallace Development Company Theatre

Tickets: actthree.co.nz or ring 355 0499