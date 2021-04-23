Pianist Rachel Thomson and celloist Inbal Megiddo to perform in Palmy

Pianist Rachel Thomson and celloist Inbal Megiddo will perform in Palmerston North on May 2.

Pianist Rachel Thomson and celloist Inbal Megiddo will perform in Palmerston North on May 2.

Wellington celloist Inbal Megiddo performs in Palmerston North on May 2 as part of the Sunday Matinee Concert series.

Megiddo has performed as soloist with many of the great orchestras and in major concert halls around the world, including recitals at the Kennedy Centre in Washington DC, Carnegie Hall in New York, and the Staatsoper in Berlin, and concerto performances with the Berlin Symphony at the Philharmonie.

Megiddo began her cello studies at 2, and gave her first performances a year later. She holds graduate and undergraduate degrees from Yale University.

Recent recorded releases include recordings for Atoll and Naxos, which were nominated for Best Classical Album at the NZ Music Awards, and a recording of Beethoven's complete works for cello and piano released to critical acclaim.

In high demand as a teacher, Megiddo is senior lecturer in cello at the School of Music at Victoria University of Wellington.

Pianist Rachel Thomson will accompany Megiddo. She graduated from Victoria University before continuing her studies at the Cleveland Institute of Music in the United States, where she gained a doctorate in piano performance.

Thomson has toured on numerous occasions for Chamber Music New Zealand and is a member of various chamber ensembles including the Koru Trio. She has worked as an orchestral pianist with the NZSO, Orchestra Wellington, and the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra.

Together they will perform a programme they have called Cello Journey. It begins with a suite of pieces arranged from Manuel de Falla's Seven Popular Spanish Songs. There will also be pieces by Dmitri Shostakovich, Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms.

The previously advertised cellist Robert Ibell is now not able to appear on May 2.

The Details

What: Sunday Matinee Concert Series

When: Sunday, May 2, 2.30pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: By donation, suggested $5