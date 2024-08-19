Peter Madill and Jack MacKenzie play at the Hokowhitu Bowling Club this Saturday night.

Two musicians from different worlds but heaps in common will play a gig in Palmerston North this weekend with instruments they have made themselves.

Flashback (cue wavy visuals and groovy music): It’s the early 1970s, and two young men living 10,000km apart were being influenced by folk music and the associated musical instruments that became so popular at the time.

Peter Madill and Jack MacKenzie were both involved in music and the construction and repair of instruments. As it turned out, the respective universes were not only parallel, but converging.

Cut to the 2019 Wellington Folk Festival and their serendipitous first meeting, where they became aware of each other’s music and the potential that existed between them.

Both were performing at the festival - Peter with the Madillionaires and Jack with the Downunderdogs - while also displaying their work as luthiers.