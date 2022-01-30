Peggy Purl Manawatu has produced more than 2200 blankets. Photo / Supplied

Peggy Purl Manawatū sources Peggy squares that are then sewn into blankets and distributed throughout the MidCentral rohe.

The knitting slows down in the warmer months, so to help encourage people back to their needles ahead of winter, Peggy Purl Manawatū is holding its second annual knitting tournament, The Knit-a-thon. There are prizes for the top three teams.

The Peggy squares project was brought to the region in 2016 but originated in the 1930s Depression. Four-year-old Peggy Huse was spotted by a family friend knitting her mother's wool scraps into squares, which were sewn into blankets. They broadcast a message on children's radio, asking children across the country to knit squares and send them in to be made into blankets for other children who might need one during those tough times. Fast forward to the 2007 recession and Peggy's daughter, Adair, decided to resurrect the project.

Peggy Purl Manawatū has produced more than 2200 blankets - that is more than 46,000 squares. They currently support: Child Health Services, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Palmerston North Women's Refuge, Te Roopu Whakaruruhau Māori Wahine Refuge, Whakatipuria Teen Parent Unit, Te Aroha Noa Teen Parent Unit, He Whare Manaaki Tangata Teen Parent Unit, Midwives on Heretaunga, and Raukawa Whānau Ora.



The Knit-a-thon rules are simple:

1. Gather a team of four, or enter as a solo and the organisers will find you teammates.

2. Register by emailing peggypurlmanwatu@outlook.com the name of your team and the team members.

3. Knit or crochet as many squares as you can from February 1 to April 30 (full blankets are welcome but must be the correct size).

4. Final squares must be in by 12pm on the last day of the tournament (you're welcome to drop off throughout to see how your team stacks up against the others).

Squares are 17cm, about 35 stitches and 60 rows on 4mm needles, eight ply yarn. Single-bed blankets can be acrylic or wool and are 85cmx120cm (5x7 squares). Cot-sized blankets must be pure wool only and are 68cmx102cm (6x4 squares).

Peggy Purl Manawatū also accepts children's and baby clothing (must be pure wool for under 1-year-olds), toys and donations of yarn. You can drop off or post to Knit World, 160 The Square, Palmerston North.

+ INFO For more information about the Knit-a-thon, crafternoon tea meeting dates, and photos of the blankets see the project's Facebook page.