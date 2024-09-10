“One has a very out there and really loud persona, but behind that is someone seeking validation from a father figure that didn’t offer it,” he said.
There were parallels between the story line of Kinky Boots and Fagamalo’s own life that he enjoyed confronting and portraying.
“None of us are one-dimensional. We are all varying textures of what it means to be human,” he said.
“As a gay person, the story holds true with anyone who experiences and confronts some of those challenges, and the idea of what is a stereotypical man.”
“One of the first strong relationships a child has is with your parents, so I can relate to those challenges... there were challenges for me, but on the whole I knew that my father loved me.”
“Parents are their own people too, and only want what’s best for their child. Eventually, he got there in the end.”
Fagamalo’s own father had success as an amateur boxer, so it’s ironic that a scene in Kinky Boots requires Lola to don gloves and get in the ring.
“It was an added layer of real life,” he said.
Fagamalo, one of the most talented stage performers in New Zealand, had worked with Kinky Boots director Richard Neame before more than a decade ago in Rent.
He had 20 years experience as a performing artist both in New Zealand and internationally, including producing, directing, singing, dancing, and acting on both stage and screen, after completing a Diploma in Pacific Performing Arts at the Pacific Institute of Performing Arts (PIPA).
Kinky Boots continues at Regent on Broadway until September 21. It is the second major production from theatre company Act III this year, hot on the heels of a sold out Matilda show earlier in the year.
The show was an original Broadway hit production based on a book by Harvey Fiersten, with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper.