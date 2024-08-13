Parkinsons NZ has received a grant of $30,000 from New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT).

Parkinson’s NZ was one of 18 groups in the Manawatū-Whanganui region to receive a grant from New Zealand Community Trust.

The group received a grant of $30,000 in total, with $10,239 allocated towards service delivery in the region.

Parkinson’s NZ senior grant manager Lisa Hawes said the grant will contribute to the ongoing costs for delivering their Parkinson’s educator service free to clients.

“This is our primary means of supporting people with Parkinson’s in their homes and local communities. We receive no central government funding to deliver our services and rely completely on donations, fundraising and grant making.”

Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological condition for which there is no cure. It is estimated 12,000 New Zealanders currently live with a Parkinson’s diagnosis with that number expected to rise significantly in the coming years.