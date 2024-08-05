Heritage curator Karis Evans with a Covid-19 self-portrait by Kirsty Porter.

Palmerston North’s Te Manawa Museum is inviting the community to help build a collection of 19 objects telling the story of life in lockdown.

From now until October 1, people in Manawatū are being asked to consider which items illustrate the pivotal moments and personal experiences that shaped their lives during 2020, 2021, and the subsequent “traffic light” era.

These items can be offered to Te Manawa to help create the “Covid-19″ collection, a pandemic-themed time capsule. The objects will help future Te Manawa visitors understand how the daily lives of people in Manawatū were impacted by a global pandemic.

Te Manawa’s website has an online platform where the community can submit their Covid-19 items for consideration. These objects can be from any time period, by any maker, purchased in Palmerston North or ordered online, so long as each one tells a special story about an experience during the pandemic.

Items such as a teddy bear that was placed in the living room window for children to discover on their neighbourhood walk, homemade masks, or the bottle of shampoo from a managed isolation hotel would all be appropriate.