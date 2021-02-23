Palmy's Plastic Pollution Challenge on at Monrad Park this Sunday

Will you join Palmy's Plastic Pollution Challenge this Sunday at Monrad Park?

Waste-collecting robots haven't made it to Palmerston North yet, but the human variety are encouraged to do their bit at Monrad Park this Sunday.

Palmerston North City Council's movies in parks continues with WALL.E on February 28. It's about a small waste-collecting robot that inadvertently embarks on a space journey that will ultimately decide the fate of mankind.

The free movie starts at 4.30pm but Palmy's Plastic Pollution Challenge is encouraging everyone to come from 3pm to pick up rubbish.

All equipment will be provided but participants are asked to wear suitable clothing, sturdy shoes, and bring some gardening gloves or similar if they have them.

Directed by Andrew Stanton, WALL.E is rated G and is 1 hour 38 minutes long.