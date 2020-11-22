Palmy's Plastic Pollution Challenge: 1.5 tonnes removed from waterways

Azaziah BatachEI, 9, found a laptop in the Colquhoun Park waterway during Palmy's Plastic Pollution Challenge.

Palmy's communities stepped up to help clear the city's waterways in Palmy's Plastic Pollution challenge (PPPC) Arohatia Te Kawau.

PPPC co-ordinator Heather Knox says a diverse range of people across the city turned out to meet the challenge.

"We are holding an outdoor movie event on Sunday, November 29 in Highbury's Tui Reserve to celebrate all the clean-up work the community has done over the past few months in the Te Kawau Stream area.

"Thanks to everyone who has been a part of the awesome Arohatia Te Kawau programme so far.

"This spring, over 500 people have been involved in cleaning up Te Kawau Stream and helping to restore it's mauri.

"Our conservative estimation is that over 1.5 tonnes of rubbish has been removed."

Know said in addition to the clean-ups, nearly 400 people came along to the events that have been running in parallel about rethinking and reducing plastic use.

"We've spoken to over 400 school students about our project and how we can take action together here in Palmy to work towards a future with less plastic in it.

"It's been a busy few months."

Knox says the movie WALL.E is a what if?

"What if mankind had to leave Earth and somebody forgot to turn the last robot off?"

WALL.E is the last robot that meets a sleek search robot named Eve, that realises WALL.E has inadvertently stumbled upon the key to the planet's future, and races back to space to report to the humans.

WALL.E outdoor movie and free popcorn, Tui Reserve, 2pm. Grab some chairs or a blanket and bring the whānau!

More pictures page 2.