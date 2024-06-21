Since March 4, the fleet of brand-new electric buses has collectively travelled 809,605km across Palmerston North and Ashhurst.

Passenger numbers are up and emissions down, only three months after Aotearoa New Zealand’s first fully electric bus network was launched in Palmerston North and Ashhurst.

Horizons Regional Council manager transport services Mark Read says the first three months of the service have been extremely encouraging.

“March, April and May have all seen significant patronage increases when compared to the same months last year. April had 54% passenger growth and May saw 32% growth year on year.”

The passenger increase in the first month was lower, measuring at only 8%, but Read said he believed that figure wasn’t accurate.

“Due to us running free fares, requiring drivers to manually press a button for every passenger who boarded, resulted in a number of passengers not being counted, so actual patronage growth would have been much higher.”

He said he expected patronage figures to continue to rise.

“When we launched Te Ngaru The Tide in Whanganui — a fast, frequent and direct service which has helped to double public transport use there — it took some time to see truly promising patronage figures. We expect to see a similar trend with Palmy’s new network.”

The increase in usage had been across all age groups, said Read, while the busiest lines in the new network were the 101 Airport-Massey route, the 102 Maxwells Line-Roberts Line route, and the 105 Summerhill-to-Milson route.

“We are seeing increased patronage every day of the week. Weekend patronage has significantly increased, up 92% across the whole network, while Ashhurst patronage is up 309% on weekends and 62% overall.”

This increase has meant some people waiting at a bus stop will see a bus drive past their stop with a “fully loaded” sign, indicating they can’t take any more passengers, he said.

Feedback from users has been positive so far, according to Read.

“People are giving positive feedback about the network. Users who have filled in our surveys have given an average star rating of 4.5 out of 5, with 5 being the most positive rating. People are also commenting positively via other channels about the comfort of the buses, how easy the routes are to understand, and the benefit of extended services each day.”

Horizons chairwoman and Palmerston North-based councillor Rachel Keedwell said the early signs showed the decision to move from the old network’s coverage model to the new network’s patronage model, aiming to get as many people on buses as possible, was proving successful.

“Patronage under the old network was declining, so patronage growth shows the network is delivering what people want. With buses running every 30 minutes from 6.30am until 9pm daily, and as often as every 15 minutes at peak times, people now have vastly improved options for travelling across the city and a real alternative to private vehicles.”

New features were still being added to further improve the network and service, she said. They included real-time displays being installed at bus shelters across the city, enabling people to know exactly how far away their bus was.

The network change had affected some users negatively, said Keedwell, and in recognition of this councillors have committed some money via Horizons’ long-term plan to run the trial 108 service between Rugby St and Clyde Cres for another year.

“The 108, initially a six-month trial running four times each way on weekdays during off-peak hours, helps to meet the needs some people have for public transport to run along similar streets to the old network.

“We are listening to feedback about the new network and can make changes, but the early signs show the new network is bedding in well and people are taking advantage of the improved level of service.”

The new network was helping meet the objectives of Horizons’ Regional Public Transport Plan to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality, while decarbonising the public transport fleet, Keedwell said.

“Horizons has a goal of reducing emissions from land transport by 30% by 2030. The new network supports Horizons and Palmerston North to achieve our goals of reducing transport emissions from transport while also reducing congestion.”

Tranzit Coachlines area manager Christopher Candy-Boland said since the March launch, Tranzit’s fleet of brand-new electric buses had collectively travelled 809,605km across the various routes in Palmerston North and Ashhurst, saving 267,169 litres of diesel and preventing 595 tonnes of CO2 from entering the atmosphere.

“Furthermore, the new fleet has improved the travelling experience for drivers and passengers. The feedback we’ve received from our drivers is they have a real sense of pride in driving this 100% electric bus fleet from a sustainability perspective, as well enjoying the quieter and smoother experience the buses afford.

“Our passengers have told us they’ve enjoyed travelling in a modern, clean and comfortable bus, and are making the most of the increase in frequency of services.”