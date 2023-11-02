Two senior students from Bunnythorpe School, Jett and Charlotte, pictured working in their school garden with groundsperson Linda (centre).

A rainwater tank is on the shopping list for Palmerston North Girls’ High School, thanks to a grant from Horizons Regional Council.

The school is one of 25 Enviroschools and kindys across the region to receive funding from an action fund for environmental and sustainability projects.

The Pat Kelly Enviroschools Action Fund supports sustainability projects from Enviroschools in the Horizons region. Formerly known as the Enviroschools Action Fund, it was renamed at the end of 2019 in memory of Pat Kelly, a former Horizons councillor, who was a strong advocate for the Enviroschools programme.

Horizons senior environmental educator and Enviroschools regional leader Sarah Williams says the council received 31 applications, seeking a total of just over $38,000, which is the highest it had since starting the fund in 2016.

‘Unfortunately, with only $25,000 available, some Enviroschools missed out this time round.”

Palmerston North Girls’ High School received funding to purchase a rainwater tank and timer, and was one of several Palmerston North enviroschools to benefit from the latest round of funding.

Funding for rainwater tanks was also approved for Longburn School in Palmerston North, while Barnardos Early Learning Centre received funding to purchase cloth towels to enable them to stop using single-use paper towels at the centre.

Bunnythorpe School has received funding to purchase netting aimed at stopping birds feasting on the school’s existing gardens and orchards and Ruahine Roslyn Kindergarten has been allocated funding towards the cost of more gardening tools and supplies for their garden.

There are 100 Enviroschools in the Horizons catchment, covering levels of education from early childhood through to secondary education. The schools work on exploring and implementing a range of sustainability and environmental practices from gardens to worm farms, reducing waste and encouraging biodiversity in their environment.

The 2023 funding has been awarded to:

· Barnardos Early Learning Centre (Palmerston North) – to purchase cloth towels to replace single-use paper towels

· Brunswick School (Whanganui) – to create a lavender garden for oil production

· Bunnythorpe School (Palmerston North) – to purchase netting to protect existing gardens and orchards from birds

· Hiwinui School (Manawatū) – to purchase traps for a predator eradication programme

· Hokowhitu School (Palmerston North) – to create a bespoke composting system

· Longburn School (Palmerston North) – to purchase rainwater tanks

· Mangaweka School (Rangitīkei) – towards bush exploration resources

· Marton Childcare Centre (Rangitīkei) – to purchase a leafcutter bee garden starter kit

· Marton Junction Community Preschool (Rangitīkei) – to provide bus transport for a community planting at Tutaenui Reservoir

· Mataroa School (Rangitīkei) – to create a native plant propagation nursery

· Matiere School (Ruapehu) – purchase gardening tools and plants for a Māra Kai

· Ngakonui Valley School (Ruapehu) – to design and paint new kowhaiwhai style panels at their school entrance reflecting their local cultural and natural history

· Ōhakune School (Ruapehu) – to purchase native trees for their school ngahere

· Ōpiki School (Horowhenua) – create a butterfly and moth garden

· Pahīatua School (Tararua) – to create raised garden beds

· Palmerston North Girls’ High School (Palmerston North) – to purchase a rainwater tank and timer

· Pukeokahu School (Rangitīkei) - to purchase chicken netting for their chicken run

· Ruahine Roslyn Kindergarten (Palmerston North) - towards gardening tools and supplies for their garden

· Shannon School (Horowhenua) – to purchase rainwater tanks

· St Joseph’s School (Manawatū) – to purchase wet weather clothing for their forest schools programme and reserve restoration project

· Tangimoana School (Manawatū) – towards supplies for weather protection for their orchard

· Taoroa School (Rangitīkei) – to purchase fruit trees

· Tawhero School (Whanganui) – towards māra kai garden supplies

· Tui Early Learners (Manawatū) – to purchase worm towers

· Westmere School (Whanganui) – to create signage for native trees in their nature walk.



