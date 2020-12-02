Palmy residents - use your purchasing power when buying goods

Stockpiles of discards at the Awapuni Resource Recovery Centre, Palmerston North.

Palmy residents are being asked to use their purchasing power when buying packaged goods, as the city considers reducing the range of plastic containers collected for recycling.

Previously, containers with numbers 3, 4, 6 and 7 were sent overseas, but over the past 18 months, the Council has not been able to find a market for them.

Instead, it has been storing this recycling at the Awapuni Resource Recovery Centre (ARRC) while investigating other markets and alternative uses, and awaiting government decisions about standardising collections nationwide.

The council is asking people to have their say on the proposed change about what it collects, which requires an amendment to the Waste Management and Minimisation Bylaw.

Council says that requires community consultation.

Water and waste operations manager Mike Monaghan says the feedback period will be open until January 8, 2021.

"This problem we face is an unfortunate reality that many others are grappling with, too.

"Half the councils in New Zealand have already stopped collecting these items, and we expect many more to follow suit," he says.

"While to our knowledge, there is no other option here, we know our residents are interested in the waste space and may want to suggest some ideas.

"We're always open to getting that feedback."

More information and a feedback form is open on pncc.govt.nz/recyclingreview

The council is advising residents to switch to packaging that can be recycled in New Zealand.

A table explaining these items can be found on the council's website, but they commonly include clear takeaway trays, six-pack yoghurt pottles, some meat trays, foam cups, protective packaging that protects batteries and technology items, some larger cleaning products with sturdy handles and some squeezy sauce bottles.

In Palmy these containers or packaging make up around 5 per cent of the average household recycling wheelie bin, and weigh on average 400g-1kg a fortnight.

If a decision is made to proceed with not collecting these numbers anymore, it still means most of what people are putting in their wheelie bin currently will still be recycled.

Once consultation ends, Monaghan says they will be reporting that feedback back to council in February or March.

"If the decision is made to proceed with reducing what can be recycled, then a date for that to take effect will be decided.

"Residents will be given advanced notice, and a widespread education campaign will begin."

In the meantime, the items will continue to be collected, sorted and stored at the ARRC.

Monaghan says he understands residents will be disappointed to hear there is no way to recycle these items locally.

"We know our residents are environmentally friendly and while it is unfortunate, we'd encourage them to still make sustainable choices.

"When shopping opt for items with packaging with a 1, 2 or 5 that can be recycled here in New Zealand."

He says there are more tips on the council website about how people can make more environmentally friendly options and reduce their waste.