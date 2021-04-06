Palmy Playgroup at Awapuni Community Centre seeks more families

Jason Harkness, 2 ½, filling up the dump truck with bark.

Aaden Wirihana sums up Palmy Playgroup perfectly.

The 3-year-old, beaming in his Spider-Man top, says there are so many toys.

The day the Guardian visited, it was Aaden and his mother Lisa Lofts' fourth time at the playgroup.

"it's just nice getting out of the house, meeting other mums with children," Lisa said.

The playgroup meets Tuesdays and Fridays at the Awapuni Community Centre from 9.30-11.30am. It is seeking more members.

It was Armani Masling's first time at Palmy Playgroup. The 14-month-old is pictured with her mum, Jurnee Webster.

It was Jurnee Webster's first time - she wants her 14-month-old daughter Armani Masling to interact with other children. Jurnee said they had only been there an hour and the other parents and children already felt like family.

Co-ordinator Annabelle Harkness said as her son Jason is an only child, she wanted him to mix with other children and adults, not just Mum and Dad.

"it's just to get out and socialise and let the kids interact with other children of different ages."

Annabelle enjoys seeing children who were initially shy come out of their shells. Her approach is to let the children be kids - that is, get messy and explore.

Aaden Wirihana, 3, says there so are many toys at playgroup.

The community centre has indoor and outdoor play areas and when it's wet the outdoor equipment can be brought inside.

Playgroup is good for teaching children to share and about different cultures, Annabelle said: "The younger ones learn from the older ones."

The parent-run playgroup is for children from newborns to 5 years.

• For more information see the playgroup on Facebook. Each session is $2 a child, BYO morning tea.