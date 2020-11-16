Palmy byelection dates confirmed

Palmerston North City Council will hold a byelection for one seat on the council following the resignation of councillor Tangi Utikere.

Voting is open from January 26-February 17, 2021.

Nominations open November 24 and close noon, December 22.

To stand for election, you must be:

• A New Zealand citizen AND

• Enrolled as an elector (this also means you must be 18 years or older) AND

• Nominated by two electors from Palmerston North.

To help anyone considering standing for council, information sessions are being held at the Council Chambers on November 26.

Two sessions are being held 12.30pm-1.30pm and 5.30pm-6.30pm.

Councillors and staff will be on hand to talk through how council operates, how it reports and how key projects are progressing, and also to give a quick overview of next year's 10-Year Plan.

Council will announce further details about these sessions soon and everyone is welcome to attend.

Voting packs will be sent to out in the mail on January 26, 2021 to all those who have enrolled.

Voting closes noon February 17, 2021 and February 22 the official results will be announced.

Warwick Lampp of Electionz.com has been appointed as the electoral officer for the byelection, and Hannah White, PNCC democracy and governance manager, is the deputy electoral officer.

Mayor Grant Smith says the byelection is an opportunity for voters to elect a new member of council who will represent the diverse range of views and perspectives that exist in the community.

"I strongly encourage people to participate in the local by-election either by standing or supporting a candidate, and casting a vote.

"It's really important people feel that their views are being represented fairly around the council table."

"We have just had a general election with a great number of people voting – we'd love to see that enthusiasm continue in our City.

"For those who have turned 18, moved or purchased a property in the city since the general election, I strongly encourage them to enrol or update their records."