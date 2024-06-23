For Jamie, having his own home means he can enjoy spending time with his son and daughter.

Jamie from Palmerston North knows better than anyone what a difference a stable home can make.

Working as a truck driver for years, Jamie spent his life on the road, living mainly in the back of his truck, in motels and at depot parking. When the company made him redundant, he not only lost his job but also his accommodation.

Because of his circumstances, Jamie ended up living in emergency housing for a short period, where he started to tackle some of the issues he was dealing with.

“Because I wasn’t working, I felt it was the right time for me to prioritise my life regarding my health and finances. I started seeing a budget adviser and returned to my doctors. Slowly, I started releasing all my stresses.”

In that same period, Kāinga Ora offered him a home in Palmerston North, which he describes as a “blessing in the skies”.

“I am 60 years old now and I finally got what I always wanted: a stable home. That really gave me something to work on and I built my life around that stable pillar. It is such a special feeling that if anything else fails in my life, I still have a roof over my head.”

Now Jamie works as a bus driver driving around Palmerston North.

“I meet many different people from different backgrounds. I don’t have to meet deadlines or be away from home for long. And it really makes my day when people thank me when they hop off the bus!”

Jamie’s new home not only changed his life for the better, it’s also empowering him to achieve great things for his family. His autistic daughter can now stay with him every second weekend.

“I told Kāinga Ora that I was looking for a home to care for my autistic daughter, who has high support needs. It is absolutely wonderful that she can come to me now on a regular basis, which means I am able to relieve her other caregiver.”

In addition, Jamie says the stability of the home has allowed his son to make decisions about his future. He decided to apply for a course to get into fisheries and is able to stay with Jamie temporarily until he is qualified to work on a fishing boat.

“Without a place to put down roots, I would never have been able to put them both under my wing.”

Jamie says he very grateful to Kāinga Ora and others who have helped make his life what it is today and is determined to share some of his good fortune with others.

“I work at nighttime so I can dedicate my days to looking after my daughter and free up time to do voluntary work. I will be starting as a volunteer at the Foodbank in the next few weeks and I am looking for other opportunities to support the community.”

For Jamie, his new home means far more than simply being a roof over his head.

“A place to call home really makes all the difference. I’m excited about what the future holds for me and my whānau.”