Kiwi Bee Wraps and Decorations leader Shakila Hashim (left) with Zia Gui (centre) and Marzla. Photo / Judith Lacy

A social enterprise that started as a one-off project to provide an alternative to balloons shows no signs of deflating.

In fact, the women formerly known as Palmy Bunting Ladies are now Kiwi Bee Wraps and Decorations with an expanded product range.

It all started in 2018 when Te Aroha Noa Community Services approached Red Cross to see if it had some clients who could sew bunting for a Highbury picnic. Red Cross did and the women continued to meet at Blueprint every Friday afternoon, providing a colourful display to passersby.

The bunting women have been gifted the Kiwi Wraps beeswax wraps business, which ties in with their plastic-free focus, and they are now independent of Red Cross.

Kiwi Bee Wraps and Decorations' product range is also about reducing waste and the use of plastic. Photo / Judith Lacy

The former Afghani refugees sell their products at markets as far afield as Wellington, Marton and Martinborough.

Customer feedback drives the fabric choices, with teal popular at the moment and the bunting range has expanded to animal prints for children's bedrooms.

The women now meet at Kawakawa Lodge, transitional housing run by Homes for People. Their products can be bought from Be Free Grocer or via the enterprise's Facebook page.



Leader Shakila Hashim thanked the Palmerston North branch of Red Cross, which set them up with sewing machines and quality scissors, and Homes for People for providing the meeting space. Working from the Kawakawa rec room has provided interaction with residents, including requests for sewing lessons and mending.

Hashim is grateful to former Red Cross social worker Ansie Van Vuuren, saying the bunting ladies couldn't do it without her. "A very big thank you from us."