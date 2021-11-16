Palmerston North's Zulfiqar Butt: Work under way to meet emission reduction targets

We need a concentrated and cooperative effort to help achieve the city's eco goals, Palmerston North city councillor Zulfiqar Butt says. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

OPINION:

Decisions made at COP26 will have implications nationally and locally.

As its contribution to the 2015 Paris Agreement, and to align with the recommendations of the Climate Change Commission, the Government has increased its previous pledge of 30 per cent emissions reduction to 50 per cent by 2030.

Cities, regions and local authorities are all being encouraged to play a role in addressing climate change.

Councils can take practical steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute towards the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C compared to pre-industrial levels.

Palmerston North City Council has not only committed more resources to achieve these goals but is refining the processes and procedures by which we calculate our emissions.

Recently, through its Eco City Strategy 2021, the council has set itself the target of a 30 per cent reduction in citywide carbon emissions by 2031.

One of our goals is to measure and record our city emissions in a format that is comparable to other councils around the country.

It is pleasing a special remit prepared and presented by the council at this year's Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) conference in Blenheim was adopted by delegates.

Our remit asks LGNZ work with central government to develop consistent emissions inventory standards for use by local and regional authorities and establish science-based reduction targets as per the Paris Agreement.

We consider this a first step in this direction and hope the arrangement will facilitate other councils to work together towards achieving local, as well as the revised national, emissions targets.

PNCC has reduced its own emissions by 23 per cent since 2015-16.

Although it appears the council is on track to achieve its long-term emission reduction target, reaching it will not be possible without community involvement.

This is why we want everyone to get onboard - individuals, businesses, community and environmental groups, schools and tertiary institutions - as part of a concentrated and cooperative effort to help achieve the city's goals.

We hope the council's annual $1 million low carbon fund, with a focus for the next three years on vehicle fleet replacements, eco-friendly buildings and renovations, will go a long way towards meeting our emission reduction targets.

Full details of the council's climate change strategies are available at pncc.govt.nz.